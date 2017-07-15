Box Office: ‘Planet of the Apes’ Wages $57 Million War Against ‘Spider-Man’

The “War for the Planet of the Apes” has only just begun, but the primates may have already bested their opponent, Spider-Man. That’s because “Apes” is on its way to a $57 million opening weekend, all but officially usurping “Spider-Man: Homecoming” in its second frame.

After taking in $5 million in Thursday night previews alone, the third film in Fox’s “Planet of the Apes” reboot did not monkey around as it pulled in $22 million from 4,022 theaters on Friday. Unless Peter Parker somehow throws a monkey wrench into their plans, “War” will walk away with a win this weekend to the tune of $57 million.

That number would put it on par with 2011’s “Rise of the Planet of the Apes’” $54.8 million debut, but noticeably behind 2014’s “Dawn of the Planet of the Apes’” $72.6 million domestic launch.

While the victors usually get to write history, “Spider-Man: Homecoming” is still worth writing home about. The Sony-Marvel superhero pic is looking at a second outing just shy of $50 million. After taking in about $13 million on Friday, Tom Holland’s stab at spidey is on track for $48 million from 4,348 locations by end of day Sunday — bringing “Spider-Man’s” domestic cume to $211 million in two weeks’ time.

“Despicable Me 3” managed to maintain a spot in the top 3 this week thanks to a $6 million heist from 4,155 marks on Friday. The Universal-Illumination animated threequel will end the weekend with another $19 million, should everything go according to plan. Also in its third frame, “Baby Driver” from Working Title, Big Talk, TriStar, and Sony is on track for fourth place. An additional $2.5 million from 3,043 locales on Friday will give Ansel Elgort an $8 million weekend — bringing its total to $73 million.

Last but certainly not least, “The Big Sick” will finish in fifth after Lionsgate decided to expand the Amazon Studios romantic comedy to 2,597 sites from its previous 326. Kumail Nanjiani’s rom-com had already amassed $8 million in its first three weeks, but this new wide release will actually double the comedy’s domestic cume up to $16 million this weekend.

“Wonder Woman,” new horror entry “Wish Upon” (expecting just $5.5 million this weekend), “Cars 3,” “Transformers: The Last Knight,” and “The House” round out the top 10.