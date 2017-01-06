The cinema box office in the U.K. and Ireland, one of the world’s top-five territories, rose 1.45% last year to £1.33 billion ($1.64 billion), according to comScore, the best-ever year in pound sterling terms, although a sharp decline in comparison with the 2015 dollar total ($1.9 billion) due to the dramatic fall in the pound following the Brexit decision.

“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” led the way with £56.4 million ($69.4 million), followed by “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” with £52.1 million ($64.2 million) Both films are still on release. “Bridget Jones’s Baby” was third with £48.1 million ($59.2 million). All three were produced in the U.K.

After that came “The Jungle Book” on £46.2 million ($56.9 million), “Finding Dory” on £42.9 million ($52.8 million), and “Deadpool” with £37.8 million ($46.5 million).

