Box Office: ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Dominates Holiday Weekend, ‘Jumanji’ On The Rise

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” remains the dominant Force at a crowded North American box office with new entries “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” and “Pitch Perfect 3” performing solidly.

Hugh Jackman’s “The Greatest Showman” is drawing respectably, but two new comedies — Matt Damon’s “Downsizing” and the Owen Wilson-Ed Helms comedy “Father Figures” — are showing little traction at multiplexes during one of the busiest moviegoing periods of the year. Awards contender “The Post” has opened impressively in a nine-screen platform release.

Disney-Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” took in $24.7 million at 4,232 sites Friday for an eight-day total of $321.3 million. It’s 27% behind the all-time leader, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” which earned an astounding $440 million in its first eight days in 2015, and 24% ahead of 2016’s “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.” “The Last Jedi” is on track to hit $400 million by the end of the four-day Christmas holiday on Monday.

Sony’s “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” led the rest of the pack on Friday with $12.5 million at 3,765 locations. The action-adventure, starring Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart, should wind up the four-day weekend with about $43 million and a total of $57 million in its first six days.

Universal’s “Pitch Perfect 3” is slightly above forecasts following a first day of $10.6 million at 3,447 locations on Friday. The comedy is projected to take in about $35 million in its first four days. The threequel brings back the Bellas from the previous two films with Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Hailee Steinfeld, Brittany Snow, and Anna Camp reprising their roles.

Fox’s “The Greatest Showman” grossed $3.1 million at 3,006 sites on Friday and is projected for a $14 million four-day total. It’s set to yield a six-day total of about $19 million, in line with recent forecasts.

Fox’s second weekend of animated comedy “Ferdinand” finished fifth on Friday with $2.8 million at 3,630 venues and should finish out the four days with $9 million. The story of a bull who’s reluctant to fight will likely total $28 million in its first 11 days.

Paramount’s “Downsizing” launched quietly in sixth place with $2 million at 2,668 locations on Friday, giving it an unimpressive $6.9 million projection for the four days. Alexander Payne directed “Downsizing,” which carries an estimated $65 million budget. Reviews are mixed with a 52% Rotten Tomatoes score.

Disney-Pixar’s “Coco” took in $1.9 million at 2,111 sites on Friday, its 31st day, for seventh place. Focus Features’ “Darkest Hour” took in $1.4 million at 806 screens in an eighth-place tie with “Father Figures” at 2,902 venues. Warner Bros. is releasing “Father Figures,” formerly called “Bastards,” as part of its output deal with Alcon. The story of twin brothers searching for their actual father has a 22% Rotten Tomatoes score and an estimated $25 million price tag.

“The Post” is showing plenty of pull in limited release with $158,222 at nine locations Friday, projecting to a four-day total of $725,000. The Tom Hanks-Meryl Streep journalism drama, directed by Steven Spielberg, goes wide on Jan. 12.