Box Office: ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Hits $230 Million at International Box Office

Disney-Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” dominated the international box office in its opening weekend with $230 million in 54 markets.

The overseas performance — led by the U.K. with $36.7 million, Germany with $23.6 million and France with $18.1 million — was slightly above sky-high expectations, which had been around $225 million. The openings did not include China, which accounts for 12% of the international market and is scheduled for a Jan. 5 launch.

With a $220 million North American opening, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” posted a $450 million worldwide total in its opening weekend — the fifth highest of all time behind “Fate of the Furious” at $541 million, “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” at $529 million, “Jurassic World” and “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2.”

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” opened in first place in all but four markets — Turkey, South Korea, India and Malaysia. It set records for the second biggest launch weekend of all time behind “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” in Australia, Germany, Hungary, New Zealand and Sweden. It was the third biggest opening weekend of all time in the UK/Ireland, Denmark and Norway.

“The Last Jedi” also set opening day records for France, Germany, Spain, UK/Ireland, Belgium, Bosnia, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, Hungary, Iceland, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and Switzerland.

Directed by Rian Johnson, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” picks up where “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” left off. It stars returning cast members Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, and Andy Serkis. New stars include Kelly Marie Tran, Laura Dern, and Benicio del Toro.

Disney reported that “The Last Jedi” took in $40.6 globally in the Imax format for the second best global opening weekend ever in Imax history (excluding China) after “Star Wars: The Force Awakens.” RealD said 34% of the $450 million worldwide came from 3D performances of the film with $152 million of the total — $76 million of that from RealD-equipped locations.

Chinese coming-of-age drama “Youth,” directed by Feng Xiaogang and written by Yan Geling, grossed $44 million in five markets. The movie, which was screened in the Special Presentations section at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival, follows a group of idealistic adolescents who take part in an army art troupe.

Fantasy actioner “The Thousand Faces of Dunija,” directed by Yuen Woo-ping, took in $27.9 million in four markets. The story involves a secret underground society of Wuyinmen, who have supernatural abilities which they use to prevent the destruction of mankind.

Dixney-Pixar’s “Coco” brought in $27.4 million from 36 markets — mostly from China, where its four-week total has hit $153.9 million, making it the third highest animated release ever for China, behind only “Zootopia” and “Despicable Me 3.” The animated musical has hit $297 million internationally and $448 million worldwide.

South Korean action thriller “Steel Rain” yielded $11.6 million in its opening — enough to top “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” in that market. The film is directed by Yang Woo-suk, based on his 2011 webtoon of the same name, and stars Jung Woo-sung and Kwak Do-won.