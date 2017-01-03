“Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” barreled past the $800 mark globally on Monday.

The latest Star Wars adventure is the second highest-grossing domestic release of 2016 with $440.9 million and the seventh highest grossing global release with $801.9 million. “Rogue One” is the first Star Wars spin-off to exist outside of the Skywalker family saga. It follows a group of rebels as they try to steal plans for the Death Star, a planet-destroying space base. Felicity Jones (“Theory of Everything”) stars and Gareth Edwards (“Godzilla”) directs.

“Rogue One” has dominated the box office since debuting last month. It has opened in nearly every foreign territory except for China, where it opens next week. Star Wars doesn’t have the same resonance in the Middle Kingdom that it does here. “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” earned roughly $125 million in China, less than Marvel and Transformers films have earned in the country.

“Rogue One” has done stellar business in several major foreign markets, including the United Kingdom ($66.7 million), Germany ($35.3 million), France ($30.4 million), and Australia ($28.3 million). Disney, which owns LucasFilm, is planning more spinoff films. It is working on a standalone movie about the origins of Han Solo. The company will also return to the Skywalker story in 2017 with the debut of “Star Wars Episode VIII.”