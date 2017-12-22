Box Office: ‘Pitch Perfect 3’ Belts Out $2.1 Million on Thursday Night

“Pitch Perfect 3” has opened with a solid $2.1 million at 2,600 North American sites on Thursday night.

Universal’s comedy expands to 3,447 locations on Friday. It has been projected for a four-day opening in the $27 million to $29 million range. The film will debut day-and-date in 15 international territories, including the U.K. and Ireland, Germany, Netherlands, and Singapore.

“Pitch Perfect 3” sees the cast reprise their roles as the Bellas, led by Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Hailee Steinfeld, Brittany Snow, and Anna Camp. It’s directed by Trish Sie, and produced by Paul Brooks of Gold Circle Entertainment, and Max Handelman and Elizabeth Banks of Brownstone Productions. Universal did not provide a budget, but sources estimate the film cost about $45 million.

Marketing for “Pitch Perfect 3” is aimed at the young female audience, which supported the 2012 original, helping it earn $115.4 million worldwide, and the 2015 sequel, which grossed $287.5 million. Universal partnered with NBC’s “The Voice” for the first-ever full-length music video in the history of the show, which was promoted across the Comcast family of channels, including NBC, USA, E!, Bravo, and OWN, as well as on Xfinity, Snapchat, and Fandango. The stars made numerous broadcast appearances in support of the film.

Paramount’s Matt Damon comedy “Downsizing” launched quietly with $425,000 from Thursday previews at approximately 1,900 North American locations. Alexander Payne directed “Downsizing,” which expands to 2,668 sites on Friday with expectations of $10 million to $12 million for the Friday-Monday period.

Disney-Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is expected to remain dominant during the weekend. The tentpole took in $16.9 million domestically at 4,232 locations on Wednesday, down just 12% from Tuesday’s earnings. The North American total has hit $278.8 million in just six days.

Sony’s “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” took in $7.55 million on Thursday from 3,765 locations for a total of $16.6 million. The film took in $2 million on Dec. 8 in an Amazon Prime promotion, then $7.2 million on opening day Wednesday. The action comedy, starring Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart, is on track for $45 million for the six day holiday period, which includes Christmas Day.

“Jumanji” has received an A- Cinemascore overall with the core under 25 audience awarding it an A. Reviewers have been supportive with an 80% rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Fox’s Hugh Jackman-starrer “The Greatest Showman” has grossed about $4.6 million in its first two days since opening Wednesday at 3,005 locations. That’s probably going to give “Showman” a six-day total of about $20 million, in line with recent forecasts.

Warner Bros. is also releasing the Owen Wilson-Ed Helms comedy “Father Figures” at 2,902 venues on Friday as part of its output deal with Alcon with forecasts for the Friday-Monday period of about $10 million.

Sony will launch the year’s final wide release on Christmas Day with “All the Money in the World” at about 2,068 sites. Director Ridley Scott managed to revamp the thriller in six weeks, completely cutting Kevin Spacey from the film following sexual harassment and assault allegations against the actor. Christopher Plummer replaced Spacey in the role of J. Paul Getty and has already been nominated for a Golden Globe.