Hugh Jackman’s final roar as Wolverine is resounding around the world.

“Logan,” the actor’s sendoff to his signature role, made $152.5 million at the foreign box office in its opening weekend. Combined with its $85.3 million domestic launch, that brings the superhero spinoff’s global gross to a sterling $237.8 million. It marks the third biggest international opening for Fox, the studio behind the film.

“Logan” cost $97 million to produce, and reunites Jackman with James Mangold, the director of 2013’s “The Wolverine.” Jackman has played the role over the course of nine films that have popped up over nearly two decades. He has publicly stated that he intends to hang up Wolverine’s claws.

“Logan” follows an aging Wolverine and Professor Xavier (Patrick Stewart), as they navigate a near-future in which mutants are on the verge of being wiped out. It’s a darker take on the comic book genre, one that includes graphic violence and salty language.

“When you have an opening of this size for an R-rated film, you’re connecting with people everywhere,” said Chris Aronson, Fox’s head of domestic distribution.

“Logan” opened in first place in 80 of the 81 markets where it screened. The film pulled in $46.3 million in China, $11.4 million in the United Kingdom, $8.2 million in South Korea and in Brazil, and $7.1 million in Russia.

“Logan” is doing well in premium formats, with Imax contributing $20.6 mil in worldwide box office returns. That’s Imax’s second biggest global opening ever for a R-rated film.