‘Justice League’ Tops $300 Million at International Box Office

Warner Bros.-DC Entertainment’s “Justice League” has crossed the $300 million milestone at the international box office, thanks to a second weekend of $72.2 million at 31,450 screens in 66 markets.

With the U.S. gross of $171.2 million after 10 days, the superhero team-up has earned a total of $481.3 million worldwide.

The top international performance for “Justice League” came from China, with a second-place $15.8 million on roughly 10,000 screens, lifting that market’s total to $83.1 million after two weekends.

The first weekend of Disney-Pixar’s “Coco” finished ahead of “Justice League” in China with $18.2 million — making it the second-best opening ever for a Disney-Pixar animated release, behind only “Zootopia.” “Coco” also opened in first place in Russia with $3.1 million and generated another another $2.2 million in Mexico to lift its record-breaking total to $53.4 million.

“Justice League” generated its top international mark outside China in Brazil with $5.6 million at 1,617 screens for a 77% share of the top five 5 films and a two-week total of $24.9 million.

Mexico and the U.K. followed with $3.8 million each, both in their second weekends. Mexico’s total is $18.2 million and the U.K.’s has hit $16.6 million.

Japan saw the weekend’s only opening of “Justice League,” also grossing $3.8 million on 645 screens for a first-place finish. The results are 14% ahead of “Wonder Woman” and 7% ahead of “Thor Ragnarok.”

France generated $3 million on 681 screens, finishing ahead of the opening of local title “Le Brio” and lifting the two-week take to $10 million. Australia saw $2.4 million at 515 screens for an 11-day total of $10.1 million. South Korea produced $2.2 million at 740 screens for a $12 million cumulative.

The Philippines and Russia both generated $1.9 million. Russia’s total has hit $9.5 million, which tops the lifetime gross of “Wonder Woman” in that market.

“Justice League,” which teams up the DC characters in the same manner as Disney-Marvel’s superheroes, is a major bet for Warner Bros. The studio has not disclosed the production cost, which is believed to be as much as $300 million, so the international box office is critical for the film to become profitable.

Gal Gadot stars as Wonder Woman along with Ben Affleck as Batman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as the Flash, and Ray Fisher as Cyborg as the superheroes ally to save the world.