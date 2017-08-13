China’s ‘Wolf Warriors 2’ Continues to Dominate International Box Office With $84 Million

“Annabelle: Creation” opened solidly abroad in addition to leading the charts in North America this weekend, but China’s “Wolf Warriors 2” still holds a vise grip on the overseas charts.

The action-packed sequel to 2015’s “Wolf Warriors” — directed by Wu Jing and starring Jing, Celina Jade, Frank Grillo, and Hans Zhang — is tracking to earn $83.6 million for this frame. Its global cume now stands at a staggering $687.5 million, making it China’s highest-grossing film of all time.

That’s the only real threat to Warner Bros.’ and New Line’s latest entry in the “Conjuring Universe,” which should pick up $35 million from 39 international markets. Combined with its identical domestic debut, the movie is tracking to make $70 million this weekend. Mark the “Annabelle” sequel as the latest horror movie to over-perform on a low budget — in this case, about $15 million.

Another Chinese film, “Guilty of Mind,” looks to earn $23.6 million this weekend from just one territory. The crime drama surrounding a murder case was directed by Xie Dongshen and stars Li Yifeng, Liao Fan, and Wan Qian. The movie is adapted from a novel of the same name by Lei Mi.

Hong Kong action film “The Adventurers” is set to take fourth place with $22.3 million. The jewel heist movie, set at the Cannes Film Festival, was helmed by Stephen Fung and stars Andy Lau, Shu Qi, and Zhang Jingchu.

That leaves Fox’s “War for the Planet of the Apes” at No. 5. With an additional $17.1 million from international markets, the movie is tracking to earn $314 million globally by end of day.

The following few entries all earned about the same — “A Taxi Driver” ($15.3 million); “Despicable Me 3” ($15 million); “Dunkirk” ($14.5 million); “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets” ($14.4 million); and “The Emoji Movie” ($14.1 million). Sony’s “Spider-Man: Homecoming” is passing the $700 million milestone worldwide as it slings toward $12.4 million this weekend from 64 international markets.