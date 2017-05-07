‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ Breaks $427 Million at Global Box Office

Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.
“Guardians” has taken over the galaxy — or, at least, planet Earth.

After 13 days at the international box office, the latest from Disney and Marvel has earned $282.6 million. That, combined with the film’s opening weekend domestic take of $145 million, brings its global total to $427.6 million.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” made more than $106 million in its first weekend at 58% of overseas territories last weekend. This weekend the movie earned an estimated $124 million abroad after opening in several more major foreign markets including Korea, Russia and China. The top five territories were China ($48 million); the U.K. ($35.7 million); Germany ($18.4 million); Australia ($17.2 million); and France ($16.1 million).

“Guardians 2” pushes Marvel’s Cinematic Universe past $11 billion in combined global grosses — that’s from 15 films since the MCU’s inception in 2008. Released in 2012, “Marvel’s The Avengers” is the highest grossing of the lot with $1.5 billion worldwide. Other billion-dollar earners are “Avengers: Age of Ultron” ($1.4 billion); “Iron Man 3” ($1.2 billion); and “Captain America: Civil War” ($1.15 billion).

With his unique, eye-catching flair, James Gunn directed and scripted “Guardians 2” starring Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper as the titular guardians. The film also features expanded roles for Karen Gillan and Michael Rooker, as well as prominent new characters played by Kurt Russell and Pom Klementieff. The movie functions as an escape thriller, and an origin story for Pratt’s Peter Quill (aka Star-Lord). Gunn is already attached to write and direct the third “Guardians” movie.

Apart from “Guardians,” Universal’s “The Fate of the Furious” continued to dominate overseas. The high-octane thriller is on track to rake in an additional $30.1 million from 66 territories this weekend, raising its international total to $951.2 million. The movie is another billionaire — its global total currently stands at $1.16 billion.

Universal and Blumhouse’s “Get Out” crossed a milestone, earning $200 million worldwide. The horror-thriller from Jordan Peele took in $8.3 million from 47 territories this weekend, raising its international total of $30.5 million.

