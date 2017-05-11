‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ Blasts Past $500 Million Worldwide

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” has conquered a box office milestone.

Disney and Marvel’s sequel to the 2014 original starring Chris Pratt as the leader of a band of misfit heroes who save the galaxy with style, chuckles and ’70s tunes has hit $500 million at the global box office, after Wednesday totals were tallied. Domestic totals account for $175.9 million of the total, which now stands at $501.7 million globally.

China has brought in the most money overseas with $62.2 million. The rest of the top five are the U.K. ($37.9 million); Germany ($19.9 million); Russia ($18.8 million); and Australia ($18.2 million). The only major territory left to open is Japan on May 12.

While $500 million is no small feat for any film, it doesn’t come as a surprise for “Guardians 2,” which had already amassed over $400 million after its debut weekend and 13 days overseas. The true test for the studio’s latest will be if it can break $1 billion — a figure that four other films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe have achieved. The first “Guardians, which was a relatively unknown property when it was released three years ago, was still a massive box office hit with $773.3 million worldwide.

“Guardians 2” is written and directed by James Gunn, who has already signed on do the same for a third movie in the franchise. Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, and Bradley Cooper also star in addition to Pratt.

Like its originator, the sequel has delighted critics and audiences alike, earning a 81% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. “Shot for shot, line and line, it’s an extravagant and witty follow-up, made with the same friendly virtuosic dazzle,” Variety‘s Owen Gleiberman wrote in his mixed review.

After dominating during its first weekend in the U.S., “Guardians 2” looks to stay on top during its second weekend, easily overtaking Warner Bros. and Village Roadshow’s “King Arthur: Legend of the Sword” led by Charlie Hunnam and Fox’s “Snatched” starring Amy Schumer and Goldie Hawn.