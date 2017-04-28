Box Office: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ Hits $22 Million Internationally

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” has blasted to $22.3 million at 29 international markets, a week ahead of its U.S. launch.

Australia is leading the way with $6.2 million, followed by France with $2.7 million and Italy with $2 million.

Germany generated a $1.5 million opening day on Thursday, the second-highest debut day of 2017 behind only “The Fate of the Furious.” Brazil opened with $1.2 million — nearly double the launch of 2014’s “Guardians of the Galaxy,” which also bowed on a Thursday.

Taiwan opened with $600,000 and a 62% market share. Netherlands launched with $500,000, the highest opening day of 2017 to date and the second-highest Marvel debut day ever, behind only “Captain America: Civil War.”

The sequel is ahead of “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” and “Thor: The Dark World” at the same point in their international runs.

Disney-Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” will be open in 58% of the international marketplace by Sunday. Friday openings include the U.K., Spain, and Mexico, along with Iceland, Turkey, Vietnam, Venezuela, and Ecuador.

“Guardians of the Galaxy” was a huge hit in 2014, grossing $773 worldwide, including $333 million at the domestic box office. James Gunn is returning to direct a cast that includes Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, and Benicio Del Toro. The film hits theaters in the U.S. on May 5.