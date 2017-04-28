Box Office: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ Hits $22 Million Internationally

Film Reporter @Variety_DMcNary
Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol.
Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” has blasted to $22.3 million at 29 international markets, a week ahead of its U.S. launch.

Australia is leading the way with $6.2 million, followed by France with $2.7 million and Italy with $2 million.

Germany generated a $1.5 million opening day on Thursday, the second-highest debut day of 2017 behind only “The Fate of the Furious.” Brazil opened with $1.2 million — nearly double the launch of 2014’s “Guardians of the Galaxy,” which also bowed on a Thursday.

Related

Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 2

Box Office: ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2’ Blasts Off Overseas

Taiwan opened with $600,000 and a 62% market share. Netherlands launched with $500,000, the highest opening day of 2017 to date and the second-highest Marvel debut day ever, behind only “Captain America: Civil War.”

The sequel is ahead of “Guardians of the Galaxy,” “Captain America: The Winter Soldier,” and “Thor: The Dark World” at the same point in their international runs.

Disney-Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” will be open in 58% of the international marketplace by Sunday. Friday openings include the U.K., Spain, and Mexico, along with Iceland, Turkey, Vietnam, Venezuela, and Ecuador.

“Guardians of the Galaxy” was a huge hit in 2014, grossing $773 worldwide, including $333 million at the domestic box office. James Gunn is returning to direct a cast that includes Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana, Dave Bautista, Vin Diesel, Bradley Cooper, and Benicio Del Toro. The film hits theaters in the U.S. on May 5.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad