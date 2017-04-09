Ghost in the Shell
Courtesy of Paramount

Ghost in the Shell” is trying to find redemption overseas after bombing domestically.

The Japanese manga adaptation topped the foreign box office this weekend, taking in a leading $41.3 million from 46 markets. That brings the science-fiction adventure’s global haul to $124.4 million, a disappointing result given its $110 million production budget and the tens of millions spent marketing and distributing the picture. Some publications are conservatively estimating that “Ghost in the Shell” will end its run $60 million in the hole.

Paramount, Reliance, and DreamWorks backed the picture, which stars Scarlett Johansson as a cyber warrior. “Ghost in the Shell” did get a boost from China, where it opened to $21.4 million. Japanese audiences were less receptive. The film debuted to a modest $3.2 million. “Ghost in the Shell” received a social media shellacking for the producers’ decision to cast Johansson in a role originally written for an Asian performer.

Related

Smurfs: The Lost Village

Box Office: ‘Boss Baby’ Beats Up on ‘Smurfs: The Lost Village’

DreamWorks Animation and Fox’s “The Boss Baby” nabbed second place on the charts, picking up $37.5 million across 46 markets. The family film stars Alec Baldwin as a suit-wearing tyke whose entrance on the scene sparks sibling rivalry. Globally, the film has earned $199.7 million. It is playing particularly well in the United Kingdom, where it grossed $9.9 million and topped ticket sales.

Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” is closing in on the $1 billion mark. The family smash took third place with $36.1 million from 55 territories, bringing its global haul to $977.4 million.

Sony’s “Smurfs: The Lost Village” and Warner Bros.’ “Kong: Skull Island” rounded out the top five, earning $22 million and $16 million, respectively. The latest Smurfs movie is struggling at the box office. It stumbled domestically, opening to a paltry $14.1 million, and needs overseas markets to compensate for the weak stateside results. “Kong: Skull Island,” a King Kong reboot that transposes the ape king to the Vietnam War, has earned a solid $534.3 million worldwide.

Next weekend brings “The Fate of the Furious,” the eighth installment in “The Fast & the Furious” franchise. The action-adventure will cast a shadow over the global box office when it opens in nearly every major market.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0