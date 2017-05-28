‘Fate of the Furious’ Crosses $1 Billion Milestone at International Box Office

“Fate of the Furious” is a billionaire overseas.

The eighth installment of Universal’s Fast and Furious franchise crossed the $1 billion mark at the international box office on Sunday, becoming only the sixth film in history to do so.

This weekend the movie earned $3.3 million from 41 territories, pushing it past the $1 billion mark. Combined with its domestic sum of $222.5 million, the film’s worldwide total currently stands as the eleventh best of all time at $1.223 billion, as of Sunday.

In China alone, the movie has made $387.4 million, making it the highest grossing foreign film of all time there. Other top grossing territories are Brazil ($41.6 million); U.K. and Ireland ($37.4 million); Mexico ($36.8 million); and Germany ($32.1 million).

“Fate” has been a box office titan since it opened on April 14, and went on to have the largest opening weekend of all time internationally ($443.2 million), and globally ($542 million).

F. Gary Gray directed the high-octane action flick written by Chris Morgan. The film’s massive draw owes a lot to its diverse cast which includes Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson, Jason Statham, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, and Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges. Charlize Theron joined the latest installment to play the villain.

Other films to have grossed over $1 billion overseas are “Avatar” ($2 billion); “Titanic” ($1.5 billion), “Furious 7” ($1.165 billion); “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” ($1.131 billion); and “Jurassic World” ($1.019 billion). “Furious 7” and “Jurassic World” were also released by Universal.