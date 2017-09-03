‘Dunkirk’ Wins International Box Office With $30 Million Debut in China

While the domestic box office is experiencing the slowest Labor Day weekend in recent history, the conclusion of China’s summer blackout period continues to assist Hollywood films.

This weekend, Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk” opened in the Middle Kingdom, and was pushed to the top of the international charts. From China alone the Warner Bros. release is earning $30 million for the three-day weekend, and it is making $36.5 million from all 60 international markets. That puts the World War II epic at $280 million internationally, and 458.8 million worldwide.

Second at the international box office is another Warner Bros. release — “Annabelle: Creation” with $15.6 million from 62 markets. Next comes the reigning North American champ “Hitman’s Bodyguard” which is taking in $14.2 million from 27 international markets.

Luc Besson’s big-budget sci-fi flick “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets” is taking in $11.3 million from 25 territories abroad. Last weekend it led the international charts after it opening in China. The major market was seen as “Valerian’s” last hope at turning a profit, and as grosses slip, that seems very unlikely.

Otherwise, the rest of the films are tallying less than $10 million from the foreign market. “Despicable Me 3” is picking up an additional $9.9 million, raising its global total to $994 million. Japanese release “Gintama” is taking in $9.5 million from seven territories. And “American Made” starring Tom Cruise is earning $9.1 million from 35 territories — it now has $19.8 million in box office grosses so far ahead of its late September domestic release.