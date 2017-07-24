‘Despicable Me 3’ Tops Japanese Box Office

TOKYO – “Despicable Me 3” opened atop the Japanese box office over the weekend, earning $5.4 million on 478,000 admissions.

The performance was nearly 10% better than the previous installment of the franchise, which made a total of $47 million in Japan in 2015. Distributed by Toho-Towa, “Despicable Me 3” bowed on 376 screens last Friday, scored a three-day total of $6.8 million on 605,748 admissions, and is expected to finish with a record for the series.

Holding on to the No. 2 spot in its second weekend was period comedy-fantasy “Gintama.” Distributed by Warner Japan, the film recorded $3 million on 239,000 admissions, raising its cumulative total to $15.3 million.

Disney’s latest “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales” installment remained in third place with $3.2 million on 232,000 admissions, boosting its cumulative total to $43.3 million.