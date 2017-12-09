Box Office: ‘Coco’ Wins Pre-‘Star Wars’ Weekend With $19 Million

Disney-Pixar’s “Coco” is set to win the box office for the third weekend in a row with $19 million at 3,748 sites, ahead of the release of Disney-Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” next weekend.

This and the previous weekend have seen studios hold off from any major wide releases. The latest “Star Wars” installment is expected to dominate when it opens on Dec. 15.

Shuttered production company Broad Green Pictures is launching its last film, however: “Just Getting Started,” starring Morgan Freeman, Tommy Lee Jones, and Rene Russo, is heading towards a meager $4 million at 2,146 locations. Broad Green is closing its doors after three years of mostly unsuccessful films. Freeman stars as the freewheeling manager of a luxury Palm Springs resort, whose status as the alpha male is challenged by the arrival of Jones’ character, a charming ex-military man.

Receiving a platform launch this weekend is Neon’s dark comedy “I, Tonya,” which stars Margot Robbie as the figure skater Tonya Harding, and tells the story of Harding’s career, including the infamous events leading up to the injury of competing skater Nancy Kerrigan. The film has been getting stellar reviews for Robbie’s performance, as well as Allison Janney’s as her mother. It’s on track to bring in an excellent $250,000 this weekend from four locations.

Fox Searchlight’s expansion of awards contender “The Shape of Water” is also expected to perform well with about $1.2 million at 41 locations. The Guillermo del Toro fantasy opened with a stellar $166,564 at two sites last weekend.

Coming in second at the box office is Warner Bros.-D.C. Entertainment’s “Justice League” in its fourth weekend, just ahead of “Wonder” with $9 million at 3,508 North American sites. Lionsgate’s Julia Roberts-starrer “Wonder” is in its third weekend and looking to reel in around $8 million. “Justice League” crossed the $200 million milestone on Tuesday on its 19th day, becoming the 10th movie to achieve that mark in 2017. The tentpole, however, is not delivering on expectations, given a budget that may be as high as $300 million.

“Wonder,” playing at 3,518 sites, should cross the $100 million mark by the end of the weekend. With a relatively modest $20 million budget, the film has been extremely profitable for Lionsgate.

A24’s expansion of James Franco’s “The Disaster Artist” from 19 to about 840 locations is pegged to take in around $6 million, battling it out with the sixth weekend of Disney-Marvel’s “Thor: Ragnarok” for the fourth place slot. The comedy-drama ascended from 12th last weekend after generating $1.2 million in its first weekend. “Thor: Ragnarok’s” projected take of about $6 million will bring its domestic cumulative to over $300 million.