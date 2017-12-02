Box Office: ‘Coco’ Dominates in Its Second Weekend With $28 Million

Disney-Pixar’s “Coco” is set to win the first December weekend with an estimated $28 million in its second weekend at 3,987 domestic locations, a little under double the third frame of “Justice League’s” take at $16 million.

The third weekend of Lionsgate’s “Wonder” is on track to come in third, behind Warner Bros.’ latest DC installment, with $13 million. Disney-Marvel’s “Thor: Ragnarok” is doing well in its fifth weekend, taking in $9 million to slot into fourth place, and the fourth weekend of holiday film “Daddy’s Home 2” is heading towards about $7 million, making it fifth.

The major studios are relying on holdover business this weekend and the next before the Dec. 15 launch of Disney-Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi.”

Three potential awards season contenders had their platform releases as Amazon opened Woody Allen’s “Wonder Wheel” in five locations; A24’s “The Disaster Artist,” starring and directed by James Franco, launched in 19 sites; and Fox Searchlight’s Guillermo del Toro fantasy “The Shape of Water” opened at two sites. Fox Searchlight’s “Three Billboards Outside of Ebbing, Missouri” expanded to 1,430 venues from 614 in its fourth weekend, and rose from 10th place to seventh with $4.5 million.

“Coco” posted the fourth-best Thanksgiving holiday opening ever, trailing three other Disney titles — “Frozen” with $93 million in 2013, “Moana” with $82 million in 2017, and “Toy Story 3” with $80 million in 2010. The film tells the story of Miguel, a young boy who is accidentally transported to the land of the dead, and sets out to find a legendary musician, who is also his great-great-grandfather. The film’s concept stems from the Mexican holiday Dia de Muertos. While the studio has not released a budget for the film, Pixar movies are normally budgeted between $175 to $200 million.

“Justice League” is set to rise to about $195 million domestically after its second weekend. The movie teams up Wonder Woman, Batman, Aquaman, the Flash, and Cyborg in the same manner as Disney-Marvel’s superheroes and is already the 11th highest-grossing title released in 2017. It’s been the lowest performer among the DC Extended Universe. “Wonder Woman” grossed $233.8 million in its first two weeks in June and “Suicide Squad” took in $241.5 million in its first two weeks in August 2016.

Lionsgate’s family drama “Wonder” has continued to show impressive traction with this weekend’s estimates bringing it to a cumulative $89 million. The film, which stars Jacob Tremblay as a fifth grader with a facial deformity, has a modest $20 million budget.

“Thor: Ragnarok” will top $290 million domestically after its fifth weekend and is the sixth highest domestic grosser of 2017. The film has surpassed $800 million globally and helped push Disney past the $5 billion worldwide mark. Of the 17 films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, “Ragnarok” is the seventh to reach this milestone and the third to do so this year.