Box Office: ‘All Eyez on Me’ Tops ‘Cars 3’ With $3.1 Million on Thursday Night

The Tupac Shakur biopic “All Eyez on Me” has opened impressively with $3.1 million on Thursday night at 2,200 sites in North America, topping Disney-Pixar’s “Cars 3” with $2.8 million in previews.

Shark-attack drama “47 Meters Down” took in $735,000 in previews.

Lionsgate-Summit’s “All Eyez on Me,” starring Demetrius Shipp Jr., has been tracking in the $17 million to $22 million range at 2,471 sites for this weekend. It’s opening on what would have been Shakur’s 46th birthday. Music video director Benny Boom helmed “All Eyez on Me,” titled after Shakur’s fourth studio album. Shakur was murdered in Las Vegas in 1996.

“Cars 3” with Owen Wilson returning to voice racer Lightning McQueen, is expected to lead the weekend with $55 million to $65 million range at 4,256 locations. Gal Gadot’s “Wonder Woman,” which has dominated the past two frames, should follow with about $30 million.

“Cars 3” focuses on a past-his-prime Lightning McQueen making a comeback and dealing with new rival Jackson Storm, voiced by Armie Hammer. Brian Fee, a storyboard artist on the first two “Cars” films, directed from a script by from a screenplay by Bob Peterson, Kiel Murray and Mike Rich. Voice cast of “Cars 3” includes Cristela Alonzo, Larry the Cable Guy, Bonnie Hunt, Nathan Fillion, Kerry Washington, and Lea DeLaria.

“Cars” opened domestically with $60 million in 2006 in its first weekend on its way to a $244 million domestic total and $462 million worldwide. “Cars 2” took in $66 million in its launch frame and wound up with $191 million in North America and $562 million worldwide.

Warner Bros.’ “Wonder Woman” wound up its second week impressively with $6 million at 4,165 venues on Thursday, lifting its 14-day domestic take to $233.8 million.

Sony’s raunchy comedy “Rough Night,” has been forecast to finish in the $12 million to $14 million range at 3,162 locations. Scarlett Johansson, Kate McKinnon, Jillian Bell, Zoe Kravitz, and Ilana Glazer portray friends reunited for a bachelorette weekend that goes off the rails.

Entertainment Studios is opening “47 Meters Down,” starring Mandy Moore and Claire Holt, amid muted expectations in the $5 million range at 2,300 venues.

“Cars 3” has received decent support from critics with a 62% “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes, followed by “47 Meters Down” with 51%, “Rough Night at 50% and “All Eyez on Me” at 24%.

Variety‘s Owen Gleiberman said in his review, “‘Cars 3’ is a friendly, rollicking movie made with warmth and dash, and to the extent that it taps our primal affection for this series, it more than gets the job done.”