Box Office: ‘Transformers: The Last Knight’ Assembles $37.5 Million in Three Days’ Time

TRANSFORMERS: THE LAST KNIGHT
Transformers: The Last Knight

Transformers: The Last Knight” had a slightly unconventional Wednesday night opening this week, but its Friday numbers aren’t anything for the Autobots to actually write Cybertron about.

Despite its franchise-low opening, the fifth film in the “Transformers” saga is expected to easily win the first official weekend of summer 2017, while “Wonder Woman” and “Cars 3” will be in a tight race for second place.

“Transformers 5” had already pulled in $23.7 million from Wednesday and Thursday showings going into the weekend, but Michael Bay can now add another $13.8 million from 4,069 theaters to his total. This brings the Mark Wahlberg, Josh Duhamel, and Stanley Tucci vehicle from Paramount to just over $40 million so far, with an expected $64 million domestic cume by Sunday’s end for the 5-day.

“Wonder Woman” continues to prove impenetrable as Patty Jenkins’ DC Comics adaptation lassoed another $7.35 million on Friday from 3,933 theaters, with just under $27 million expected for the weekend. That means in just four weeks, Gal Gadot and Chris Pine’s Warner Bros. superhero property has already amassed over $300.5 million domestically. However, Disney-Pixar could provide a slight upset in the form of “Cars 3.” The third film in the Owen Wilson-led trilogy is also on track for a $27 million weekend in its second frame after pulling in $7.7 million from 4,256 locations on Friday.

Trailing behind are “47 Meters Down” and “All Eyez on Me” as they fight for the No. 4 spot this week. Coincidentally, both films were available on 2,471 screens last night, each taking in an additional $2 million. The Mandy Moore horror from Entertainment Studios is expected to finish just slightly above Demetrius Shipp Jr.’s Tupac biopic for Lionsgate. “47” is aiming for $7 million by weekend’s end, while “Eyez” will have to settle for fifth place at $6 million.

“Transformers: The Last Knight” was the only new entry in the top 10 this week. “The Mummy,” “Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales,” “Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie,” “Rough Night,” and “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” round out the top 10.

