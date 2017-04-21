Open Road’s historical drama “The Promise” has opened quietly with $200,000 in Thursday night previews.

“The Promise” is expanding to 2,251 venues Friday amid forecasts in the $5 million range. The film is set during the Armenian Genocide in 1915 and centers on a love triangle made up of characters played by Oscar Isaac, Charlotte Le Bon, and Christian Bale. Terry George directed “The Promise,” which was financed partly by the late Kirk Kerkorian, three-time owner of MGM.

The second weekend of “The Fate of the Furious” will dominate the frame with somewhere around $40-$50 million domestically and will dominate five newcomers. The eighth installment in the “Fast and Furious” franchise opened last weekend in North America with $98.8 million at 4,310 sites as part of its record-setting $532.5 million worldwide launch.

Warner Bros.’ thriller “Unforgettable” has been forecast to do the most business among the new films. Starring Katherine Heigl and Rosario Dawson, “Unforgettable” opens at 2,417 locations on Friday with forecasts of a $7 million weekend.

Directed by longtime producer Denise Di Novi, “Unforgettable” centers on Heigl’s divorced character tormenting Dawson as the fiancee of her ex-husband. The film carries a modest $12 million price tag.

Disney’s nature documentary “Born in China” will open at 1,506 locations and is expected to take in about $5 million. John Krasinski narrates the film, centered on wildlife and natural beauty including footage of endangered snow leopards and giant pandas.

A24 is opening Ben Wheatley’s British action-comedy “Free Fire”at 1,070 venues with forecasts of a $3 million weekend. The film, which premiered at the Toronto Intl. Film Festival, stars Brie Larson, Sharlto Copley, Armie Hammer, Cillian Murphy, and Jack Reynor.

Cinelou Films is launching sci-fi horror movie “Phoenix Forgotten” at 1,592 sites with expectations of a $2 million weekend. Directed by Justin Barber, “Phoenix Forgotten” is centered around three teenagers who disappear after investigating a 1997 UFO sighting in Phoenix.

Fox’s fourth weekend of animated comedy “The Boss Baby” will probably finish in second in the $8-$10 million range at 3,697 locations. “The Boss Baby,” produced by DreamWorks Animation, has topped $123 million domestically in a solid performance.

Disney’s sixth weekend of blockbuster “Beauty and the Beast” is probably battling “Unforgettable” for third place. “Beauty and the Beast” has taken in nearly $460 million domestically and will eclipse 1977’s “Star Wars” as the 10th highest domestic grosser of all time on Friday.