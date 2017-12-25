‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Dominates Christmas Box Office, Nears $400 Million in US

Disney-Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” is nearing the $400 million mark Monday at the domestic box office in a dominant performance during the Christmas holiday.

“The Last Jedi” took in an estimated $32 million Monday on Christmas Day at 4,232 North American sites. That’s the second highest total ever on the day, trailing only 2015’s “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” at $49.3 million and topping “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” from a year ago by at least $6 million.

The Christmas Day performance will leave “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” with a $100 million-plus Friday-Monday take and an 11-day domestic total of about $399 million — already the 28th highest of all time. “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” tops that list with $936.7 million and “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” is in seventh place with $532.2 million.

“Stars Wars: The Last Jedi” took in $75.1 million in 55 international markets for the Friday-Sunday weekend and had totaled $380.3 million in international box office as of Dec. 24. Its worldwide total will top the $800 million mark on Monday.

Sony’s action comedy “Jumnaji: Welcome to the Jungle” is leading the rest of the pack with an estimated $52 million at 3,765 North American sites for the Friday-Monday period and a six-day total of around $69 million. “Jumanji” also opened solidly with $49.5 million in 53 international markets for the Friday-Sunday weekend.

Universal’s “Pitch Perfect 3” took in about $26 million at 3,447 theaters for the four-day period. The threequel brought back the Bellas singing group with Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Hailee Steinfeld, Brittany Snow, Anna Camp and Hana Mae Lee reprising their roles. “Pitch Perfect 3″also opened with $9.8 million in 14 international markets during the weekend.

Hugh Jackman’s “The Greatest Showman,” a musical take on circus founder P.T. Barnum, is projected to gross $14 million at 3,006 venues during Friday-Monday. The movie, produced by Chernin Entertainment, opened on Dec. 20 and is on track to take in about $18.6 million in its first six days.

Paramount’s “Downsizing” has debuted softly with $7.3 million at 2,558 theaters during its Friday-Monday launch. The studio paid $65 million for the near-future comedy in which Matt Damon decides to become five inches tall in order to live in luxury. Audiences gave the film an unimpressive C CinemaScore.

“Downsizing” finished in seventh place behind Fox’s second weekend of “Ferdinand” with $9.7 million at 3,630 sites and Disney-Pixar’s fifth weekend of “Coco” with $7.4 million at 2,111 locations. “Coco,” which led the North American box office for three weekends before “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” opened, has totaled $163.5 million in 34 days.

Focus Features’ expanded run of World War II drama “Darkest Hour” came in eighth place with $5.4 million at 806 venues for the Friday-Sunday period. The film, starring Gary Oldman as Winston Churchill, has grossed $8.3 million so far in a month of limited release.

R-rated comedy “Father Figures” grossed a quiet $5 million at 2,902 theaters in ninth place during Friday-Monday for Warner Bros., which is distributing through its output deal with Alcon Entertainment. The $25 million film follows brothers — played by Owen Wilson and Ed Helms — who set out to find their biological father.

Fox Searchlight’s expanded run of Guillermo Del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” followed in 10th with $4.3 million at 726 locations. The fantasy drama, nominated for a leading seven Golden Globes, has totaled $8.9 million in four weeks of limited release.

“The Post,” directed by Steven Spielberg and starring Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep, performed impressively in its platform release with $830,000 at nine sites for Friday-Monday. The journalism drama, centered on the 1971 legal battle over publication of the Pentagon Papers, is playing at three venues in Los Angeles, three in New York City and three in the Washington, D.C., area. Fox will go wide with the journalism drama on Jan. 12.