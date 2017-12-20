Box Office: ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Blasts to $536 Million Worldwide

Disney-Lucasfilm’s “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” has sped through the half-billion dollar mark in box office grosses at $536.7 million worldwide in a week, with $42.1 million on Tuesday.

The tentpole took in $20.3 million domestically at 4,232 locations for the ninth-highest Tuesday of all time, down just 5% from Monday’s take. The North American total has hit $261.9 million in its first five days.

Tuesday’s international gross totaled $21.8 million for a foreign total of $274.8 million, led by the U.K. with $46 million, Germany with $27.6 million, France with $21.6 million, Australia with $19.8 million, and Japan with $18.3 million. “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” began opening internationally on Dec. 13 and 14. China will open on Jan. 5.

The worldwide total has already become the 164th-highest of all time — $3 million above 2008’s “Wall-E” and $1.7 million below 1980’s “The Empire Strikes Back.”

Directed by Rian Johnson, “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” picks up where “Star Wars: The Force Awakens” left off. It stars returning cast members Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, and Andy Serkis. New stars include Kelly Marie Tran, Laura Dern, and Benicio del Toro.

Two new films are opening Wednesday in wide release in North America with Sony’s “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” at 3,765 sites and Fox’s “The Greatest Showman” at 3,100 venues. A trio of comedies wide-release two days later — Warner Bros.-Alcon’s “Father Figures,” Paramount’s “Downsizing,” and Universal’s “Pitch Perfect 3.”

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” appears to have the brightest prospects among the new arrivals. The early tracking released on Nov. 30 indicated a six-day opening in the $45 million range and that forecast has remained consistent.