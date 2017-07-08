Box Office: ‘Spider-Man: Homecoming’ Swinging to $120 Million Debut

“Spider-Man: Homecoming” was already guaranteed a win this weekend as the frame’s only new entry, but even Peter Parker wasn’t prepared for these box office numbers.

The Sony-Marvel superhero movie is flying to a $120 million opening, surpassing even the most optimistic industry expectations. The sixth Spider-Man film in just over 15 years netted $50.5 million on Friday from 4,248 locations.

Tom Holland’s first swing as Spider-Man will end Sunday as Sony’s second-highest opening of all time. That makes “Homecoming” also the second-highest opening for a “Spider-Man” movie, falling just short of “Spider-Man 3’s” then-record breaking $151.1 million back in 2007. It is also the fourth movie to launch to over $100 million domestically this year, following “Beauty and the Beast,” “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” and “Wonder Woman.”

But America wasn’t just into celebrating superheroes this weekend, the evildoers of “Despicable Me 3” and “Baby Driver” also got some love. The fourth film in the Minions franchise took in about $11 million from 4,535 theaters on Friday, setting it up for a $37 million second frame for Universal and Illusion.

In its second weekend, TriStar, MRC, Working Title, Big Talk, and Sony’s “Baby Driver” is expected to pick up another $12.5 million after making off with a nearly $4 million heist from 3,226 locations on Friday.

Despite “Spider-Man’s” monopoly on the superhero genre this weekend, “Wonder Woman” still managed to add another $3 million to its domestic cume on Friday. By end of day Sunday, the DC-Warner Bros. property will add another $10 million to its $720 million worldwide total.

“Transformers: The Last Knight” rounds out the top five, taking in just under $2 million on Friday. The fifth film in the Paramount franchise is expected to make $6 million this weekend.

“Cars 3,” “The House,” “The Big Sick,” “47 Meters Down,” and “The Beguiled” make up the rest of the top ten.