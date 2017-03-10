“Kong: Skull Island” has opened with a solid $3.7 million in Thursday night preview screenings in North America.

The Warner Bros.-Legendary Entertainment tentpole — the only major new release in the marketplace — has been forecast to take in $45 million to $50 million at 3,846 sites this weekend. The Thursday night number is less than half of the $9.5 million preview total for Hugh Jackman’s “Logan” a week ago.

Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson, John Goodman and Brie Larson star in “Kong: Skull Island,” a reboot of the King Kong franchise set on an uncharted island in the Pacific Ocean. The film, directed by Jordan Vogt-Roberts, has a hefty $185 million price tag. It’s opening with strong reviews, leading to an impressive 79% “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Critics have lauded the film’s visual effects and fast-paced story.

“Kong: Skull Island” is also opening in 65 international markets this weekend — and 84 years after the much-admired original “King Kong,” starring Robert Armstrong and Fay Wray, debuted. It’s the second installment in the “MonsterVerse” series between Legendary and Warner Bros., following 2014’s “Godzilla,” which grossed $529.1 million globally on a $160 million budget.”Godzilla 2″ has been set for a March, 22, 2019, opening and “Godzilla vs. Kong” is planned for a May 21, 2020, launch.

The giant ape is facing a sturdy challenge for first place at the domestic box office from Fox’s second weekend of Hugh Jackman’s “Logan,” the R-rated fantasy-actioner that’s Jackman’s final portrayal of Wolverine. “Logan” over-performed in its opening weekend with $88.4 million and is expected to generate between $40 million and $45 million in its second session at 4,071 sites.

Blumhouse-Universal’s third weekend of comic horror-thriller “Get Out” should lead the rest of the pack with about $20 million. “Get Out,” directed by Jordan Peele and starring Dan Kaluuya, has performed well above forecasts with $90 million so far at the domestic box office.