Box Office: ‘Hitman’s Bodyguard’ Shooting to $20 Million Debut, ‘Logan’ Not So ‘Lucky’

“The Hitman’s Bodyguard” won’t have to fight hard to claim the new No. 1 spot in the box office. The late summer entry starring Ryan Reynolds and Samuel L. Jackson is expected to easily win this rather slow weekend.

Lionsgate’s buddy action comedy is shooting towards a $20 million debut after taking in $8 million from 3,377 theaters on Friday, including Thursday night previews. While that number is on the higher end of early estimates, it’s still one of the smallest opening weekends for a first place film in 2017.

In its second frame, “Annabelle: Creation” from Warner Bros. falls to a still-respectable second place. The fourth film in the “Conjuring Universe” is on track for a $15 million showing after bringing in $5 million from 3,542 locations on Friday.

The weekend’s other new entry, “Logan Lucky,” isn’t faring as well as the title would have you believe. Bleecker Street and Fingerprint Releasing’s heist caper from Steven Soderbergh — and an all-star cast including Channing Tatum, Riley Keough, and Adam Driver — brought in just under $3 million from 3,031 screens on Friday, setting it up for a 3-day total of just over $8 million.

Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk” should finish in fourth place in its fifth weekend. The World War II drama from Warner Bros. took in $2 million from 3,271 locales on Friday, meaning it will add another $7 million to its $165 million total by end of day Sunday.

Finishing out the top 5 is “Nut Job 2: Nutty by Nature.” The Open Road animated comedy made about $1.5 million from 4,003 theaters in its second week. That number will translate to a number just shy of $6 million for the weekend.

Elsewhere, Universal’s “Girls Trip” starring Queen Latifah, Jada Pinkett Smith, Regina Hall, and Tiffany Haddish will cross the $100 million milestone with $103 million by weekend’s end.

“The Emoji Movie,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “Girls Trip,” “The Dark Tower,” and “Wind River” round out the rest of the top 10.