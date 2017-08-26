Box Office: ‘Hitman’s Bodyguard’ Barely Beating ‘Annabelle: Creation’ to Win Slowest Weekend of 2017

“The Hitman’s Bodyguard” and “Annabelle: Creation” may technically be leading the domestic box office at the moment, but this weekend is all about Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather — even at the movies. The televised boxing match will be taking center stage from films in what will go down as the slowest weekend of the year.

The weekend will cap what’s been a catastrophic summer for the movie business. As of Aug. 23, the summer domestic box office was down 13.4 percent to $3.63 billion, lowering the year-to-date total by 5.4 percent to $7.38 billion. This month is running 34 percent behind August of last year.

In its second frame, the Ryan Reynolds-Samuel L. Jackson vehicle “Hitman’s Bodyguard” from Lionsgate is expected to win the weekend despite an unseasonably weak showing from a No. 1 film. The buddy cop action-comedy took in just over $3 million from 3,377 marks on Friday, setting the picture up for a $10 million weekend. That number will eclipse 2017’s previous low mark, set during Super Bowl weekend back in February when the third frame of “Split” led with $14.4 million.

In second place, “Annabelle: Creation” is tracking for a similarly effective weekend at a mere $8 million for its third frame. The fourth film in the “Conjuring Universe” made about $2.5 million from 3,565 theaters on Friday.

The weekend’s major new entry, “Leap!” from The Weinstein Company, rounds out the top 3. The animation starring Elle Fanning, Carly Rae Jepsen, and Maddie Ziegler leaped to just over $1.5 million from 2,575 locations on Friday. That number will translate to a $5 million opening weekend for the film, originally released in French under the title “Ballerina” in late 2016.

“Logan Lucky” and “Wind River” are currently battling it out for fourth place. The familial heist comedy from Bleecker Street and the midwinter murder mystery from TWC both made between $1-$1.5 million on Friday from 3,031 and 2,095 screens, respectively. “Logan Lucky” will barely have the edge over “Wind River” with nearly identical $4 million weekends by end of day Sunday.

Some Texas theaters are also closing due to Hurricane Harvey, with one studio exec calling the overall impact on the nation’s moviegoing business “minimal.” The Category 3 storm has already closed theaters in Corpus Christi, Texas City, Victoria, Lake Jackson, and Bay City.

“Dunkirk,” new entry “Birth of the Dragon,” “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” “Girls Trip,” and “The Emoji Movie” will finish out the rest of the top 10.