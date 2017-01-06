Fox’s historical drama “Hidden Figures” took in $1.2 million from 2,250 new locations on Thursday night previews as it expands into wide release.

“Hidden Figures,” centered on a group of female African-American mathematicians and scientists in the early days of America’s space program, has been performing well in limited release. It has grossed $2.9 million from only 25 locations since Dec. 25.

“Hidden Figures” has been forecast to pull in between $16 million to $18 million this weekend as it moves to 2,471 locations. The awards season contender has a modest $25 million budget. The film’s cast includes Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monae and Kevin Costner with several new Pharrell Williams songs.

Holdovers “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” and “Sing” will be in a tight race for first place this weekend with each films projected to gross about $25 million. Disney-Lucasfilms’ “Rogue One” has grossed $451.4 million domestically after 20 days in theaters and trails only “Finding Dory” among 2016 releases.

Sony’s “Underworld: Blood Wars,” the fifth entry in the franchise, is opening at 3,065 sites with a forecast of a $15 million debut. The franchise has racked up more than $500 million globally with Kate Beckinsale returning to the Selene role.