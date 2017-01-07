Heading into the weekend, a tight race was projected between “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story,” “Sing” and “Hidden Figures,” the latter of which showed a strong expansion judging by early estimates.

Sure enough, Fox’s “Hidden Figures” earned $7.6 million at 2,471 locations to win Friday, on its way to an estimated $21 million for the weekend. “Rogue One,” meanwhile tacked on an additional $6.1 million at 4,157 theaters, shooting to a potential $24 million this weekend. Illumination-Universal’s animated comedy “Sing” made $5.1 million on Friday from 3,955 theaters and should make about $23 million by the weekend’s end.

Taraji P. Henson stars in “Hidden Figures” as Katherine Johnson, an African-American mathematician who, along with her colleagues Dorothy Vaughan (Octavia Spencer) and Mary Jackson (Janelle Monae), helped NASA advance in the Space Race. Kevin Costner, Kirsten Dunst and Jim Parsons also star. Fox 2000 Pictures, Chernin Entertainment, Levantine Films and TSG Entertainment produced the film distributed by Fox. The awards season contender also performed well in limited release with $2.9 million from 25 locations since Dec. 25.

With an additional $6.1 million on Friday, “Rogue One” passed “Avengers: Age of Ultron” and the original 1977 “Star Wars” to join the top ten highest grossing movies at the domestic box office of all time. The movie, from Disney and Lucasfilms, has also posted impressive numbers overseas.

In its debut weekend, Sony’s Screen Gems’ “Underworld: Blood Wars” made $4.9 million on Friday from 3,070 locations. The fifth film in the franchise starring Kate Beckinsale is expected to take in about $14 million in its opening weekend. “Underworld: Blood Wars” marks Anna Foerster’s feature film directorial debut.

“La La Land,” distributed by Lionsgate’s Summit Entertainment, expanded to 1,515 locations picking up an additional $3.1 million to round out the top five. Its current total grosses stand at $51.8 million. A number of other awards season hopefuls remain in limited release including “Silence,” “Patriots Day,” “20th Century Women” and “Paterson.”