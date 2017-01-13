“Hidden Figures” is heading for its second win in a row at the North American box office with about $24 million at 3,286 sites during the four-day Martin Luther King holiday weekend, early estimates showed Friday.

Fox’s historical drama, starring Taraji P. Henson, Janelle Monae and Octavia Spencer, is emerging as the clear leader. “Patriots Day” is eyeing about $18 million in its expansion to wide release, just ahead of “La La Land” and “Sing” which look in the $15 million to $17 million range.

STX’s launch of horror film “The Bye Bye Man” will be a player as it’s outperforming expectations with forecasts in the $14 million to $16 million range. The fifth weekend of Disney-Lucasfilm’s “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” is also heading for the same territory and should finish the weekend with around $500 million in its first month.

“Rogue One” will be the seventh film to gross half a billion dollars at the North American box office, trailing only “Star Wars: the Force Awakens,” “Avatar,” “Titanic,” “Jurassic World,” “Marvel’s The Avengers” and “The Dark Knight.”

Paramount’s launch of its costly family comedy “Monster Trucks” is heading for seventh place with forecasts of $12 million to $13 million in its first four days. That’s slightly better than recent forecasts but a deeply disappointing result just the same, given the live-action film’s $125 million budget.

Ben Affleck’s period crime thriller “Live by Night” is also underperforming with early estimates in the $7.5 million to $9.5 million range. That’s a painful result for Warner Bros., given the $65 million budget.

Open Road’s Jamie Foxx police thriller “Sleepless” isn’t showing much life with $6 million to $7 million for the four days.

“Hidden Figures” is over-performing for the second weekend in a row as it had been forecast to finish the MLK frame with about $20 million at 3,286 sites. “Hidden Figures” topped Disney-Lucasfilm’s “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” last weekend by about $700,000 with $22.8 million at 2,471 sites, then the studio added more than 800 screens for this weekend.

CBS Films-Lionsgate’s “Patriots Day,” which has a $40 million price tag, documents the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing and subsequent manhunt for the perpetrators. The film stars Boston native Mark Wahlberg as a courageous police officer along with J. K. Simmons, John Goodman, Kevin Bacon and Michelle Monaghan.

“Patriots Day,” directed by Peter Berg, has generated mostly positive reviews with an 80% fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The National Board of Review listed it as one of the top 10 films of 2016.