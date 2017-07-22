Box Office: ‘Dunkirk’ on Course for $51 Million Debut, ‘Girls Trip’ in Second Place

“Dunkirk” is making quite the splash in the domestic box office this weekend, already tracking for a debut of over $50 million. “Girls Trip” is over-performing expectations as well, managing to snag second place from last weekend’s super-charged winners.

The World War II drama from Christopher Nolan is on course for a $51 million opening after taking in just shy of $20 million on Friday. After $5.5 million from Thursday night previews, Warner Bros.’s “Dunkirk” has now amassed $19.8 million from 3,720 locations so far.

Equally as impressive is Universal’s “Girls Trip.” The R-rated comedy starring Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish, and Jada Pinkett Smith took in over $11 million on Friday, setting the girls up for a $28 million weekend from 2,591 theaters.

After fighting it out for first place last weekend, “War for the Planet of the Apes” and “Spider-Man: Homecoming” fall to Nos. 3 and 4 this weekend. Both films took in about $6 million on Friday, setting Fox’s “Apes” threequel and Sony-Marvel’s Peter Parker reboot up for nearly identical $20 million outings, judging by Saturday estimates. “War for the Planet” will finish its second frame with $101 million domestically, while “Spider-Man” is looking to cross a milestone of its own with $251 million domestic.

Finishing out the top 5 is “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.” The Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne sci-fi adventure grabbed $6.5 million from 3,553 locales on Friday. Should this pattern continue, “Valerian” will debut to just over $16 million by end of day Sunday. That number is not out-of-this-world, considering its $180 million production budget, but Luc Besson’s space epic has gotten most of that price tag covered by foreign pre-sales, equity financing, and tax subsidies.

“Despicable Me 3,” ” Baby Driver,” “The Big Sick,” “Wonder Woman,” and “Wish Upon” round out the top 10.