Box Office: ‘Dunkirk’ on Course for $51 Million Debut, ‘Girls Trip’ in Second Place

Staff Editor
Dunkirk
Courtesy of Warner Bros.

Dunkirk” is making quite the splash in the domestic box office this weekend, already tracking for a debut of over $50 million. “Girls Trip” is over-performing expectations as well, managing to snag second place from last weekend’s super-charged winners.

The World War II drama from Christopher Nolan is on course for a $51 million opening after taking in just shy of $20 million on Friday. After $5.5 million from Thursday night previews, Warner Bros.’s “Dunkirk” has now amassed $19.8 million from 3,720 locations so far.

Related

Dunkirk

Harry Styles on Shooting His Debut Film Role in ‘Dunkirk’: ‘It Was So Intense’

Equally as impressive is Universal’s “Girls Trip.” The R-rated comedy starring Queen Latifah, Regina Hall, Tiffany Haddish, and Jada Pinkett Smith took in over $11 million on Friday, setting the girls up for a $28 million weekend from 2,591 theaters.

After fighting it out for first place last weekend, “War for the Planet of the Apes” and “Spider-Man: Homecoming” fall to Nos. 3 and 4 this weekend. Both films took in about $6 million on Friday, setting Fox’s “Apes” threequel and Sony-Marvel’s Peter Parker reboot up for nearly identical $20 million outings, judging by Saturday estimates. “War for the Planet” will finish its second frame with $101 million domestically, while “Spider-Man” is looking to cross a milestone of its own with $251 million domestic.

Finishing out the top 5 is “Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets.” The Dane DeHaan and Cara Delevingne sci-fi adventure grabbed $6.5 million from 3,553 locales on Friday. Should this pattern continue, “Valerian” will debut to just over $16 million by end of day Sunday. That number is not out-of-this-world, considering its $180 million production budget, but Luc Besson’s space epic has gotten most of that price tag covered by foreign pre-sales, equity financing, and tax subsidies.

“Despicable Me 3,” ” Baby Driver,” “The Big Sick,” “Wonder Woman,” and “Wish Upon” round out the top 10.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 1

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    1 Comment

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    1. Chris says:
      July 22, 2017 at 9:32 am

      How does 77 plus 20 equal 101?

      Reply

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad