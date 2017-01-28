“Split” is once again twisting its way to the top of the box office after beating out newcomers “A Dog’s Purpose” and “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter” on Friday. The film, from Universal via its partnership with Blumhouse Productions, earned nearly $8 million on Friday on its way to a $25 to $26 million second weekend at 3,199 locations.

“A Dog’s Purpose,” also distributed by Universal, but made by Amblin Entertainment and Walden Media, fetched $5.3 million from 3,058 theaters to put it solidly in second for the weekend.

“A Dog’s Purpose” met blowback when TMZ leaked a video showing a German Shepherd struggling during production. The video sparked outrage online and PETA called for a boycott, while the filmmakers have insisted that the clip did not accurately represent what happened on set. Still, Universal canceled the film’s intended premiere and press junket, and the situation dropped estimates for the film’s opening weekend from as high as $25 million before calls for boycott, to $18 million on Friday afternoon. Now its opening weekend estimate stands closer to $19 million.

Dennis Quaid, Britt Robertson, K.J. Apa, John Ortiz, Juliet Rylance, and Pooch Hall star in the movie directed by Lasse Hallstrom. Josh Gad is the voice of the dog, who appears in several reincarnated forms throughout the film.

“Split,” from director M. Night Shyamalan and starring James McAvoy, has posted huge numbers considering its low budget of less than $10 million. After two weeks in wide release, the film should see about $77 million in domestic grosses.

Sony and Screen Gems’ “Resident Evil: The Final Chapter” made $5 million on Friday from 3,104 locations. By the end of the weekend it should make between $12 and $13 million, about in line with original forecasts.

“Resident Evil” marks the sixth and final installment in the video game adaptation franchise. Paul W.S. Anderson returned to direct the film starring Milla Jovovich once again. Ali Larter, Shawn Roberts, Iain Glen, Ruby Rose, Eoin Macken, Fraser James, and Lee Joon-Gi also star.

“Gold,” from the Weinstein Company, looks to be a bust after earning a little over $1 million on Friday from 2,166 locations. The movie was directed by Stephen Gaghan and stars Matthew McConaughey, Edgar Ramirez, Bryce Dallas Howard and Corey Stoll. It’s expected to make a lackluster $3 to $4 million during its opening weekend.

“Hidden Figures” and “La La Land” are both showing strong following Tuesday’s Oscar nominations. The former should land in third for the weekend with $14 million, and the latter looks to round out the top five with about $12 million.