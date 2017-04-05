Disney’s blockbuster “Beauty and the Beast” has topped the $900 million mark in worldwide box office after less than four weeks in release.

The studio noted that “Beauty and the Beast” has also become only the 26th movie in history to cross the $400 million threshold domestically with $401.1 million as of Tuesday and another $498.9 million internationally. China is the top international grosser at $83.3 million, followed by the U.K. with $66.8 million, Brazil at $32.3 million and South Korea at $30.7 million.

“Beauty and the Beast” is now the 42nd highest worldwide grosser, having eclipsed the entire run of 2005’s “Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire” at $897 million. It’s likely that it will become the 29th movie to gross $1 billion worldwide. Disney’s “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” is the most recent film to cross that milestone.

The opening of “Boss Baby” grossed $50 million to top the third weekend of “Beauty and the Beast” at the domestic box office during April 1-3 but the latter’s $45.4 million was still the sixth-largest weekend of all time.

Disney spent $160 million making the movie, directed by Bill Condon. The cast includes Emma Watson as Belle and “Downton Abbey” alum Dan Stevens as her cursed love interest.

The $174.8 million opening weekend for “Beauty” set a record as the best March launch, topping “Batman v Superman” and solidifying Disney’s status as the current dominant player in the film business.