‘Beauty and the Beast’ Becomes Highest Grossing PG Film Ever in U.S.

“Beauty and the Beast” beckoned “Be our guest,” and audiences answered.

Disney’s live-action remake of the 1991 original earned enough, as of Sunday, to become the highest grossing PG-rated movie of all time in the U.S. With $487.7 million at the domestic box office, the film passed “Finding Dory” ($486.3 million) to earn the title.

“Beauty” does not, however, hold the crown when taking into account earnings overseas. That award goes to “Frozen,” which is made $1.28 billion globally in 2013, compared to the 2017 movie’s current total, $1.19 billion. “Beauty” is still showing strong in theaters (it made the top five domestically this past weekend), so there is a chance is could pass its icy competitor. But either way, it’s a win for Disney.

In fact, the studio is responsible for four of the top ten PG-rated films at the domestic box office — “Beauty,” “Dory,” “Frozen” ($400.7 million) and 2016’s “The Jungle Book” ($364 million). The rest of the top ten is “Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace” ($474.5 million); the original 1977 “Star Wars” ($461 million); “Shrek 2” ($441.2 million); “E.T.” ($435.1 million); “The Secret Life of Pets” ($368.4 million); and “Despicable Me 2” ($368.1 million).

“Beauty and the Beast” is current the eighth highest grossing film in the U.S. overall, and the eleventh highest in the world. Emma Watson stars as Belle and Dan Stevens plays the beast. Bill Condon directed from a screenplay written by Stephen Chbosky and Evan Spiliotopoulos. It opened in U.S. theaters on March 17, and has waltzed past one box office record after another ever since.