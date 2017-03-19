Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” is a global box office sensation. The fairy tale remake debuted to a majestic $350 million worldwide during its first weekend in theaters.

The live action update of the 1991 animated classic scored the second biggest March debut on a global basis, coming in behind “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’s” $424.1 million launch.

“Beauty and the Beast” earned $180 million internationally and an additional $170 million at the domestic box office, a sterling result for the $160 million-budgetted film. In a sign of its popularity, “Beauty and the Beast” topped the box office in nearly every market where it screened. The fairy tale romance earned $44.8 million in China, grossed $22.8 million in the United Kingdom, grabbed $11.9 million in South Korea, nabbed $10.7 million in Germany, and picked up $7.6 million in Italy. “Beauty and the Beast” even performed well in Russia, where its opening was overshadowed by controversy surrounding the inclusion of a gay character. Russian authorities gave the film a higher rating to limit younger audience’s access. Russia has a number of anti-LGBT laws in place.

It played in 44 major international locations, representing 66% of the international market. The film has yet to open in France, Australia, and Japan.

More to come…