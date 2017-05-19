Box Office: ‘Alien: Covenant’ Hatches $4.2 Million on Thursday Night

Ridley Scott’s “Alien: Covenant” scared up $4.2 million on Thursday night.

Recent estimates have projected Fox’s R-rated horror-thriller to launch in the $40 million to $45 million range at 3,760 sites during its opening weekend.

That’s probably enough to deny Marvel-Disney’s “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” a third consecutive victory as it heads for a weekend in the $35 million range. The Marvel-Disney sequel, still playing at 4,347 locations, has already taken in more that $265 million domestically in its first two weeks.

The R-rated “Alien: Convenant” was produced by Scott through his Scott Free Productions, and stars Michael Fassbender, Katherine Waterston, Billy Crudup, and Danny McBride. The story, which takes place a decade after the events in “Prometheus,” centers on the crew of the colony ship Covenant landing on an uncharted planet before coming under attack.

The studio is projecting an opening weekend below that of “Prometheus,” which grossed $51 million for Fox when it launched on June 8-10, 2012. Scott also directed “Prometheus” and the original “Alien,” starring Sigourney Weaver, in 1979.

Critics have shown affection for “Alien: Covenant” with a 74% “fresh” rating on Rotten Tomatoes. Variety‘s Peter Debruge wrote in his review: “Alien: Covenant” is, if nothing else, a return to form for both Scott and the series: a hard-R horror movie, featuring ferocious, acid-dripping space crustaceans, a tough female lead and a bunch of dead-meat crew members.”

“Alien: Covenant” opened internationally with a solid $42 million in 34 markets last weekend. It will add another 54 foreign markets this weekend.

Fox is also opening “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Long Haul” at 3,157 locations this weekend for the family audience amid expectations of a $10 million launch. It’s the fourth live-action movie based on Jeff Kinney’s series of fiction books about middle schooler Greg Heffley and the first since 2012’s “Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Dog Days,” which grossed $49 million domestically.

Critics have been unimpressed, resulting in a 28% “rotten” rating on Rotten Tomatoes. David Bower returns to direct the story of a family vacation gone awry with Jason Drucker starring with Alicia Silverstone and Tom Everett portraying his parents.

Warner Bros. and MGM are opening teen romance “Everything, Everything” with moderate expectations in the $8 million-$10 million rangeat 2,850 North American sites. Based on the YA novel by Nicola Yoon, the movie stars “Hunger Games” standout Amandla Stenberg as a girl with an autoimmune disease that keeps her locked up indoors.

Nick Robinson co-stars as the new neighbor who falls for her and Anika Noni Rose plays her mother. Reviews have been mixed with a 45% “rotten” rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” is already the second biggest domestic grosser of 2017 and is nearing $650 million worldwide.