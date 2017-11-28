Writers Guild Animation Award Goes to Wolverine Co-Creator Len Wein

Len Wein, co-creator of the Wolverine and Swamp Thing characters, will posthumously receive the Writers Guild of America West’s Animation Writers Caucus Animation Writing Award.

The ceremony will take place Tuesday night at the guild’s Los Angeles headquarters. DC Comics co-publisher Dan DiDio will present the guild’s AWC lifetime achievement award to Wein’s widow, Christine Valada, in recognition of his significant impact on animation, as well as the legacy of his work. Wein died on Sept. 10.

The evening will also include a special appearance by the creators and cast of “The Thrilling Adventure Hour” podcast, as well as video tributes from “Logan” star Hugh Jackman, who portrayed the Logan/Wolverine mutant character in seven superhero movies from 2000’s “X-Men” through 2017’s “Logan,” and novelist-screenwriter Neil Gaiman.

“There are few writers in our industry whose work has made such a lasting impact as Len Wein,” said WGA West president David A. Goodman. “The current spate of superhero movies and television shows were not only inspired by Len’s work in comics and animation, but amazingly continue to rely on his old scripts for material. I think one of the secrets to the longevity of his creations, such as Wolverine and the X-Men, was that to anyone reading or watching his work, you knew the writing came from a place of joy and love for the characters and stories he created.”

Wein conceived and wrote stories for Marvel, DC, and Disney, and worked on numerous superhero comics, including “Batman,” “Superman,” “Spider-Man,” “Thor,” and the Justice League of America. Wein and his long-time friend and occasional writing partner Marv Wolfman self-published their own fanzines and ultimately sold their first comics scripts to DC Comics in 1968.

After receiving praise for his work on “The Teen Titans,” Wein co-created the human/plant hybrid mutant Swamp Thing with illustrator Bernie Wrightson. During his 1970s stint at Marvel, he co-created Wolverine with artists John Romita, Sr. and Herb Trimpe.

Previous AWC Animation Writing Award honorees include Mike Judge, Seth MacFarlane, Sam Simon, Linda Woolverton, Len Uhley, Brad Bird, Matt Groening, Al Jean and Mike Reiss, Dwayne McDuffie and Earl Kress, Mike Scully, Patric M. Verrone, and Stan Berkowitz.