Tom Bernard and Michael Barker of Sony Pictures Classics Join Women in Film Honorees

A trio of men will join Women in Film’s Crystal + Lucy Award honorees this year as Sony Classics’ Tom Bernard and Michael Barker have been announced to receive the Beacon Award, while Dan Rather is to get the Norma Zarky Humanitarian Award on June 13. The Beacon Award is a new addition to WIF’s prizes.

WIF’s Crystal Award will be presented to Elizabeth Banks, while the Lucy trophy will be bestowed on Tracee Ellis Ross. Zoey Deutch has been announced as the Max Mara Face of the Future honoree and Mira Nair is the Dorothy Arzner Director honoree.

New this year, the WIF Beacon Award is presented to an entertainment industry professional for outstanding leadership in the advancement of gender equity, signaling and celebrating unbiased decision making in media. Bernard and Barker will be given the inaugural award for their support of female filmmakers consistently and throughout their careers.

“Throughout the last five years, Women in Film has focused its efforts on research, raising awareness, and sustainable solutions for gender parity in media,” WIF president Cathy Schulman in a statement. “The theme of this year’s Crystal + Lucy Awards gala is Evolve, reflecting the advocacy work we’ve done, the pressing demand for systemic change, and the promise of an inclusive future.”

“We are proud to celebrate this year’s honorees, who are also focused on gender parity solutions and changing the system, through their artistry, their leadership, and by their example,” said Iris Grossman, who is returning as gala chairwoman.

Jessica Williams is to emcee the event at the Beverly Hilton.