Susannah Grant has been named the recipient of the Writers Guild of America West’s Paul Selvin award in recognition of her script for HBO’s Anita Hill drama “Confirmation.”

The award is given by the WGA West to a script which “best embodies the spirit of constitutional rights and civil liberties that are indispensable to the survival of free writers everywhere.”

Grant has also been nominated for a WGA award in the long form original category for “Confirmation.” She will be honored at the Writers Guild awards ceremony on Feb. 19 at the Beverly Hilton.

“From ‘Erin Brockovich’ onward, Susannah Grant has used her extraordinary talents to tell the stories of those whose lives inspire us to be more courageous — and those whom wealth and power would ignore or discard,” said WGA West President Howard A. Rodman. “‘Confirmation’ tells Anita Hill’s harrowing tale with grace, heart, and consummate craft, all the while hewing to the historical record. It is a feat of research, writing, and empathy that honors Paul Selvin’s best ideals, and our own.”

“Confirmation” chronicles the political firestorm ignited after Judge Clarence Thomas’ nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court is called into question by former employee Anita Hill (portrayed by Kerry Washington). She testified in 1991 during the Senate Judiciary Committee’s confirmation hearings that Thomas (played by Wendell Pierce) sexually harassed her.

“Confirmation” also received Golden Globe, Primetime Emmy, Critics’ Choice, NAACP Image, and Screen Actors Guild awards nominations.

In 2001, Grant received Academy Award, WGA, and BAFTA nominations for “Erin Brockovich” and won a PEN USA award for her screenplay. She has written screenplays for “The Soloist,” “In Her Shoes” and “28 Days” and co-written scripts for “Ever After: A Cinderella Story,” “Charlotte’s Web,” “The 5th Wave” and “Pocahontas.” She made her feature directorial debut with “Catch and Release.”

Grant served as a writer, producer, and director on the Fox drama series “Party of Five” and created and executive produced the CBS series “A Gifted Man.” Grant received the WGA West’s Valentine Davies award in 2011, along with co-recipient Seth Freeman, for their humanitarian and community work.

The award is named after the late Paul Selvin, general counsel to the Guild for 25 years. Previous recipients include Tony Kushner, Dustin Lance Black, Tate Taylor, Eric Roth, Alex Gibney, Margaret Nagle, and John McNamara.