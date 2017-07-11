Warren Beatty to Receive Screenwriters Colony Honor

Warren Beatty has been selected for a tribute by the Screenwriters Colony, a Massachusetts-based non-profit residency and mentorship program that supports emerging writers.

Beatty will be honored at the group’s fifth Annual Summer Soiree on July 22 at Almanack Arts Colony in Nantucket, Mass. Sarah Treem, creator of the Showtime series “The Affair” and an alumna of Screenwriters Colony, will speak about her professional experiences and the impact the Colony has played in her life.

The tribute portion of the event will include a conversation with Beatty. Annette Bening, Beatty’s wife of 25 years, will join him at the event to celebrate.

Beatty has been nominated for 14 Academy Awards – four for Best Actor, four for Best Picture, two for Best Director, three for Original Screenplay, and one for Adapted Screenplay. He won Best Director for “Reds” and is the only person to have been twice-nominated for acting in, directing, writing, and producing the same film, with “Heaven Can Wait” and “Reds.”

Beatty has been nominated for 18 Golden Globe Awards, winning six, with nominations for “Splendor in the Grass” (1961), his screen debut, “Bonnie and Clyde” (1967), “Shampoo” (1975), “Dick Tracy” (1990), “Bugsy” (1991), “Bulworth” (1998) and “Rules Don’t Apply” (2016), all of which he also produced. In 1999, Beatty was awarded the Academy’s highest honor, the Irving G. Thalberg Award.

Screenwriters Colony was founded in 2002 by philanthropist John S. Johnson as a result of his desire to support screenwriters after writing and directing the 1996 thriller “Ratchet.” He’s also the co-founder of BuzzFeed and the founder of both Eyebeam and Harmony Institute.

Screenwriters Colony has seen more than 60 emerging writers and 80 professional industry mentors participate in its writing programs at Almanack Arts Colony on Nantucket. In recent years, it’s expanded with new programs dedicated to episodic comedy writing (in partnership with the Nantucket Film Festival) and narrative writing for virtual reality.

Past Screenwriters Colony benefit honorees include Kenneth Lonergan (“Manchester by the Sea”), Nicole Holofcener (“Friends with Money”), Jason Reitman (“Juno,” “Up in the Air”) and David Gordon Green (“Pineapple Express”).