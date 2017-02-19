Maren Ade’s “Toni Erdmann” won five awards from the International Cinephile Society Sunday, including best picture, best director, best actor, best original screenplay, and best foreign film.

The film’s star, Peter Simonischek, was joined by Isabelle Huppert (“Elle”), Andre Holland (“Moonlight”), and Lily Gladstone (“Certain Women”) for acting honors, while “Elle” also claimed the adapted screenplay prize.

Crafts category wins included “Embrace of the Serpent” for cinematography, “Elle” for editing, “The Handmaiden” for production design, and “Jackie” for score.

“Moonlight’s” ensemble cast won a prize, while animation honors went to “The Red Turtle” and “Fire at Sea” won the documentary award.

Films included on a list of top pictures that played festivals but were not released in 2016 were “The Death of Louis XIV,” “The Lost City of Z,” and “Personal Shopper,” among others.