Steven Spielberg’s ‘The Post’ Named Best Film of 2017 by National Board of Review

The New York-based National Board of Review has crowned Steven Spielberg’s “The Post” the year’s best film as the Oscar season’s kudos circuit roars to life.

The 108-year-old organization, which comprises “film enthusiasts, filmmakers, professionals and academics,” also tapped the film’s stars, Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep, for top acting honors. Willem Dafoe (“The Florida Project”) and Laurie Metcalf (“Lady Bird”) won in the supporting categories.

Screenplay honors went to “The Disaster Artist” and “Phantom Thread,” while “Lady Bird” helmer Greta Gerwig won best director.

Pixar’s “Coco” took the animation prize, “Jane” won best documentary and Samuel Maoz’s “Foxtrot” was named best foreign film.

Jordan Peele’s “Get Out” won two prizes, for directorial debut and ensemble performance. “Call Me by Your Name” star Timothee Chalamet, meanwhile, added his second breakthrough performance award in as many days (after winning at the Gotham Awards Monday night).

Finally, “Wonder Woman” director Patty Jenkins and star Gal Gadot received the organization’s Spotlight Award, while John Ridley’s documentary “Let It Fall: Los Angeles 1982-1992” received the NBR Freedom of Expression Award.

Last year’s NBR winner for best film was “Manchester by the Sea.”

Alphabetical lists of top films, animated features, documentaries and foreign films (not including winners for each) can be found below.

The NBR awards gala will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018 at Cipriani 42nd Street in New York.

Top Films

“Baby Driver,” “Call Me by Your Name,” “The Disaster Artist,” “Downsizing,” “Dunkirk,” “The Florida Project,” “Get Out,” “Lady Bird,” “Logan,” “Phantom Thread”

Top Independent Films

“Beatriz at Dinner,” “Brigsby Bear,” “A Ghost Story,” “Lady Macbeth,” “Logan Lucky,” “Loving Vincent,” “Menashe,” “Norman: The Moderate Rise and Tragic Fall of a New York Fixer,” “Patti Cake$,” “Wind River”

Top Foreign Films

“A Fantastic Woman,” “Frantz,” “Loveless,” “Summer 1993,” “The Square”

Top Documentaries

“Abacus: Small Enough to Jail,” “Brimstone & Glory,” “Eric Clapton: Life in 12 Bars,” “Faces Places,” “Hell on Earth: The Fall of Syria and the Rise of Isis”