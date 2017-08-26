Steven Spielberg’s Pentagon Papers Movie Re-Titled ‘The Post’

Film Reporter @Variety_DMcNary
Steven Spielberg ComicCon
Charbonneau/REX/Shutterstock

Fox and Amblin Entertainment have re-named their Pentagon Papers movie “The Post,” directed by Steven Spielberg with Tom Hanks and Meryl Streep starring.

The film, formerly called “The Papers,” centers on the Washington Post’s decision to publish the classified Pentagon Papers in 1971. The movie, expected to contend during awards season, will see a limited release on Dec. 22 and go wide on Jan. 12, 2018.

“The Post” is co-financed by Fox and Amblin Entertainment with Fox handling domestic distribution. Amblin will handle international through its output deals with Universal, eOne, Reliance, and others.

Related

Steven Spielberg Tom Hanks Meryl Streep

Steven Spielberg Pentagon Papers Drama Gets 2017 Oscar-Season Release

Hanks is portraying the Post’s editor Ben Bradlee and Streep is playing publisher Katherine Graham. In 1971, the paper decided to publish revelations from the 47-volume Pentagon Papers study after President Richard Nixon and Attorney General John Mitchell got a federal court injunction forcing the New York Times to cease publication of the papers after three installments.

The New York Times and Washington Post jointly appealed to the Supreme Court on First Amendment grounds and the high court ruled 6-3 that the government failed to prove a harm to national security and that publication was justified by the First Amendment.

The cast includes Sarah Paulson, Bob Odenkirk, Matthew Rhys, Bradley Whitford, Carrie Coon, Jesse Plemons, David Cross, Alison Brie, Bruce Greenwood, Tracy Letts, and Michael Stuhlbarg.

Filed Under:

Want to read more articles like this one? SUBSCRIBE TO VARIETY TODAY.
Post A Comment 0

Marketplace

    Leave a Reply

    No Comments

    Comments are moderated. They may be edited for clarity and reprinting in whole or in part in Variety publications.

    Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

    Gravatar
    WordPress.com Logo

    You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

    Twitter picture

    You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

    Facebook photo

    You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

    Google+ photo

    You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

    Cancel

    Connecting to %s

    More Film News from Variety

    Loading
    ad