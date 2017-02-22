Film Independent has renewed its exclusive agreement for IFC to telecast the annual Film Independent Spirit Awards in the U.S. through 2020.

IFC will air the 2017 awards show — co-hosted by Nick Kroll and John Mulaney — live on Saturday. IFC began airing the Spirit Awards in 1994.

“IFC is the perfect home for the Film Independent Spirit Awards. They’re smart, irreverent, funny, and just crazy enough to do a live broadcast from a tent on a beach in February,” said Film Independent President Josh Welsh. “We’re thrilled to be renewing with them and look forward to making mischief together for three more years.”

Saturday’s ceremonies are the 32nd year of the awards show. Joel Gallen of Tenth Planet Productions returns for his third year as executive producer, and producer Shawn Davis returns for his fifteenth show. Danielle Federico and Andrew Schaff will co-produce the awards.

“The Film Independent Spirit Awards provide an important platform for emerging independent voices, celebrating the industry’s best and brightest.” said Jennifer Caserta, president of IFC. “It’s a true privilege for IFC to remain the broadcast home for the Film Independent Spirit Awards and we are pleased to continue our longstanding and successful relationship.”