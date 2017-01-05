The British Academy of Film and Television Arts has unveiled its Rising Star Award nominees. These include Tom Holland, who plays Spider-Man in “Captain America: Civil War,” and the upcoming “Spider-Man: Homecoming.”

The other nominees are Lucas Hedges, who appears in Kenneth Lonergan’s “Manchester by the Sea,” Laia Costa, star of Sebastian Schipper’s crime drama “Victoria,” Ruth Negga, who stars in Jeff Nichols’ “Loving,” and Anya Taylor-Joy, who broke through with her role in Robert Egger’s “The Witch,” and will be seen next in M. Night Shyamalan’s thriller “Split.”

The nominees were selected by a panel of jurors that included actor Will Poulter and casting director Lucy Bevan.

The winner of the award, which is decided by a public vote, will be announced at the British Academy Film Awards on Feb. 12.