Awards Contenders ‘Shape of Water,’ ‘I, Tonya’ Shine in Limited Release

Guillermo del Toro’s “The Shape of Water” grossed a solid $1.8 million this weekend at 158 North American sites while Margot Robbie’s “I, Tonya” took in a stellar $176,599 at five locations.

“The Shape of Water” finished in 12th place following its strong showing at the Golden Globes nominations with seven nods on Dec. 11. Fox Searchlight added 117 venues and will expand to more than 700 sites on Dec. 22.

“The Shape of Water,” which has totaled $3.6 million in its first 17 days, received Globe nominations for best drama, for actors Sally Hawkins, Richard Jenkins and Octavia Spencer, and for directing for del Toro. Del Toro and Vanessa Taylor’s script about a captured sea creature in a government lab in 1961 also received a nomination. Jenkins received a SAG Award nomination on Dec. 13 as well.

“I, Tonya” delivered the top per-screen average this weekend of $35,538 among all titles other than “Star Wars: The Last Jedi,” which led with $51,996. The dark comedy, which has now grossed $553,554 in its first 10 days, snagged Globe nominations for best musical or comedy, for Robbie for best actress, and for Allison Janney for supporting actress.

Related Sebastian Stan Talks Jeff Gilooly, Mustaches and 'I, Tonya' SAG Nominations: 16 Biggest Snubs and Surprises

“I, Tonya” is currently playing at the Landmark and Arclight Hollywood in Los Angeles and at the Angelika, AMC Loews Lincoln Square and City Cinemas 86th Street in New York City. Co-distributors Neon and 30West plan to hold off on expansion until January.

“Call Me By Your Name” generated an impressive $491,933 at 30 sites as Sony Classics added 21 screens to its run. The coming-of-age drama has topped $2 million in its first four weeks after it posted the best three-day limited opening of the year during the Nov. 24-26 weekend with $412,932 at four locations with a $103,233 average. The film scored three Globe nominations plus a SAG nomination for Timothee Chalamet.

A24’s “Lady Bird” continued to perform well in its seventh weekend with $2.1 million at 947 sites, good enough for 10th place for a domestic total of $26 million. The comedy-drama scored Globes nominations for best comedy or musical and for Saoirse Ronan, Laurie Metcalf and Greta Gerwig’s screenplay, in addition to three SAG nominations for ensemble cast, Ronan and Metcalf.

Fox Searchlight’s “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” took in $1.6 million at 944 locations to lift its six-week total to $21.4 million. The drama received six Globe nominations and led the way in SAG nods with four for ensemble cast, Frances McDormand, Sam Rockwell and Woody Harrelson.