Disney-LucasFilm’s “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” has scored a leading 11 Saturn Awards nominations, followed by 10 each for Steven Spielberg’s fantasy-drama “The BFG” and Disney-Marvel’s “Doctor Strange.”

The Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films unveiled the nominations Thursday for its 43rd annual Saturn Awards. The winners will be announced on June 28 in Burbank, Calif.

Disney-Marvel’s “Captain America: Civil War” took eight nominations, followed by seven for Warner Bros.’ Harry Potter spinoff “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” and six each for Paramount’s “Arrival” and Disney’s “The Jungle Book.”

AMC’s “The Walking Dead” led in TV nominations with seven, followed by HBO’s “Westworld” with six, “American Horror Story: Roanoke” with five and four each for AMC’s “Fear The Walking Dead,” Starz’s historical fantasy “Outlander” and the CW’s “Supergirl.”

The 43rd annual Saturn Awards nominees are listed below:

FILM:

Best Comic-to-Motion Picture Release:

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (Warner Bros.)

Captain America: Civil War (Marvel / Walt Disney Studios)

Deadpool (20th Century Fox)

Doctor Strange (Marvel / Walt Disney Studios)

Suicide Squad (Warner Bros.)

X-Men: Apocalypse (20th Century Fox)

Best Science Fiction Film Release:

Arrival (Paramount)

Independence Day: Resurgence (20th Century Fox)

Midnight Special (Warner Bros.)

Passengers (Sony)

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (Lucasfilm / Walt Disney Studios)

Star Trek Beyond (Paramount)

Best Fantasy Film Release:

The BFG (Walt Disney Studios)

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (Warner Bros.)

Ghostbusters (Sony)

The Jungle Book (Walt Disney Studios)

Miss Peregrine’s Home for Peculiar Children (20th Century Fox)

A Monster Calls (Focus Features)

Pete’s Dragon (Walt Disney Studios)

Best Horror Film Release:

The Autopsy of Jane Doe (IFC Midnight)

The Conjuring 2 (New Line / Warner Bros.)

Demon (The Orchard)

Don’t Breathe (Screen Gems / Sony)

Ouija: Origin of Evil (Universal)

Train to Busan (Well Go USA)

The Witch (A24)

Best Action/Adventure Film Release:

Allied (Paramount)

Gold (The Weinstein Company)

Hacksaw Ridge (Lionsgate)

Hidden Figures (20th Century Fox)

The Legend of Tarzan (Warner Bros.)

The Magnificent Seven (Sony)

The Nice Guys (Warner Bros.)

Best Thriller Film Release:

10 Cloverfield Lane (Paramount)

The Accountant (Warner Bros.)

The Girl on the Train (Universal)

Jason Bourne (Universal)

Hell or High Water (Lionsgate / CBS Films)

The Shallows (Sony)

Split (Universal)

Best Actor in a Film:

Chris Evans “Captain America: Civil War” (Marvel / Walt Disney Studios)

Benedict Cumberbatch “Doctor Strange” (Marvel / Walt Disney Studios)

Chris Pratt “Passengers” (Sony)

Ryan Reynolds “Deadpool” (20th Century Fox)

Mark Rylance “The BFG” (Walt Disney Studios)

Chris Pine “Star Trek Beyond” (Paramount)

Matthew McConaughey “Gold” (The Weinstein Company)

Best Actress in a Film:

Amy Adams “Arrival” (Paramount)

Emily Blunt “The Girl on the Train” (Universal)

Taraji P. Henson “Hidden Figures” (20th Century Fox)

Jennifer Lawrence “Passengers” (Sony)

Felicity Jones “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (Lucasfilm / Walt Disney Studios)

Narges Rashidi “Under the Shadow” (Vertical Entertainment)

Mary Elizabeth Winstead “10 Cloverfield Lane” (Paramount)

Best Supporting Actor in a Film:

Chadwick Boseman “Captain America: Civil War” (Marvel / Walt Disney Studios)

Dan Fogler “Fantastic Beasts and

Where to Find Them” (Warner Bros.)

John Goodman “10 Cloverfield Lane” (Paramount)

Diego Luna “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story”(Lucasfilm / Walt Disney Studios)

Zachary Quinto “Star Trek Beyond” (Paramount)

Christopher Walken “The Jungle Book” (Walt Disney Studios)

Best Supporting Actress in a Film:

Scarlett Johansson “Captain America: Civil War” (Marvel / Walt Disney Studios)

Tilda Swinton “Doctor Strange” (Marvel / Walt Disney Studios)

Margot Robbie “Suicide Squad” (Warner Bros.)

Kate McKinnon “Ghostbusters” (Sony)

Betty Buckley “Split” (Universal)

Bryce Dallas Howard “Gold” (The Weinstein Company)

Best Performance by a Younger Actor in a Film:

Ruby Barnhill “The BFG” (Walt Disney Studios)

Julian Dennison “Hunt for the Wilderpeople” (The Orchard)

Tom Holland “Captain America: Civil War” (Marvel / Walt Disney Studios)

Lewis MacDougall “A Monster Calls” (Focus Features)

Neel Sethi “The Jungle Book” (Walt Disney Studios)

Anya Taylor-Joy “The Witch” (A24)

Best Film Direction:

Scott Derrickson “Doctor Strange” (Marvel / Walt Disney Studios)

Gareth Edwards “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (Lucasfilm / Walt Disney Studios)

Jon Favreau “The Jungle Book” (Walt Disney Studios)

Anthony Russo, Joe Russo “Captain America: Civil War” (Marvel / Walt Disney Studios)

Bryan Singer “X-Men: Apocalypse” (20th Century Fox)

Steven Spielberg “The BFG” (Walt Disney Studios)

Denis Villeneuve “Arrival” (Paramount)

Best Film Screenplay:

Melissa Mathison “The BFG” (Walt Disney Studios)

Eric Heisserer “Arrival” (Paramount)

Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick “Deadpool” (20th Century Fox)

Jon Spaihts, Scott Derrickson, C. Robert Cargill “Doctor Strange” (Marvel / Walt Disney Studios)

Taylor Sheridan “Hell or High Water” (Lionsgate / CBS Films)

Chris Weitz, Tony Gilroy “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (Lucasfilm / Walt Disney Studios)

Best Film Editing:

Jeffrey Ford, Matthew Schmidt “Captain America: Civil War” (Marvel / Walt Disney Studios)

John Gilroy, Colin Goudie, Jabez Olssen “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (Lucasfilm / Walt Disney Studios)

Stefan Grube “10 Cloverfield Lane” (Paramount)

Michael Kahn “The BFG” (Walt Disney Studios)

Mark Livolsi “The Jungle Book” (Walt Disney Studios)

Joe Walker “Arrival” (Paramount)

Best Film Production Design:

Rick Carter, Robert Stromberg “The BFG” (Walt Disney Studios)

Doug Chiang, Neil Lamont “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (Lucasfilm / Walt Disney Studios)

Stuart Craig “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” (Warner Bros.)

Guy Hendrix Dyas “Passengers” (Sony)

Owen Paterson “Captain America: Civil War” (Marvel / Walt Disney Studios)

Charles Wood “Doctor Strange” (Marvel / Walt Disney Studios)

Best Film Music:

Michael Giacchino “Doctor Strange” (Marvel / Walt Disney Studios)

Michael Giacchino “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (Lucasfilm / Walt Disney Studios)

James Newton Howard “Fantastic Beasts and

Where to Find Them” (Warner Bros.)

Justin Hurwitz “La La Land” (Lionsgate)

Thomas Newman “Passengers” (Sony)

John Williams “The BFG” (Walt Disney Studios)

Best Film Costume Design:

Colleen Atwood “Alice Through the Looking Glass” (Walt Disney Studios)

Colleen Atwood “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” (Warner Bros.)

Alexandra Byrne “Doctor Strange” (Marvel / Walt Disney Studios)

David Crossman, Glyn Dillon “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (Lucasfilm / Walt Disney Studios)

Sang-gyeong Jo “The Handmaiden” (Amazon Studios / Magnolia)

Joanna Johnston “The BFG” (Walt Disney Studios)

Best Film Make-Up:

Jeremy Whitewood “Doctor Strange” (Marvel / Walt Disney Studios)

Nicky Knowles “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” (Warner Bros.)

Amy Byrne “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (Lucasfilm / Walt Disney Studios)

Monica Huppert, Joel Harlow “Star Trek Beyond” (Paramount)

Allan Apone, Jo-Ann MacNeil, Marta Roggero “Suicide Squad” (Warner Bros.)

Charles Carter, Rita Ciccozzi, Rosalina Da Silva “X-Men: Apocalypse” (20th Century Fox)

Best Film Special / Visual Effects:

Louis Morin, Ryal Cosgrove “Arrival” (Paramount)

Joe Letteri, Joel Whist “The BFG” Stephane Ceretti, Richard Bluff, Vincent Cirelli, Paul Corbould “Doctor Strange” (Marvel / Walt Disney Studios)

Tim Burke, Christian Manz, David Watkins “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” (Warner Bros.)

Rober Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones, Dan Lemmon “The Jungle Book” (Walt Disney Studios)

John Knoll, Mohen Leo, Hal Hickel, Neil Corbould “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story” (Lucasfilm / Walt Disney Studios)

Best Independent Film Release:

Eye in the Sky (Entertainment One)

Hunt for the Wilderpeople (The Orchard)

La La Land (Lionsgate)

Lion (The Weinstein Company)

The Ones Below (Magnolia)

Remember (A24)

Best International Film Release:

Elle (Sony Pictures Classics)

The Handmaiden (Amazon / Magnolia)

In Order of Disappearance (Magnolia)

The Mermaid (Sony)

Shin Godzilla (Funimation)

Under the Shadow (Vertical Entertainment)

Best Animated Film Release:

Finding Dory (Pixar / Walt Disney Studios)

Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV (Sony)

Moana (Walt Disney Studios)

Sing (Universal)

Trolls (20 th Century Fox)

Zootopia (Walt Disney Studios)

TELEVISION:

Best Science Fiction Television Series:

The 100 (The CW)

Colony (USA)

The Expanse (SyFy)

Falling Water (USA)

Incorporated (SyFy)

Timeless (NBC)

Westworld (HBO)

Best Fantasy Television Series:

Beyond (Freeform)

Game of Thrones (HBO)

The Good Place (NBC)

Lucifer (Fox)

The Magicians (SyFy)

Outlander (Starz)

Preacher (AMC)

Best Horror Television Series:

American Horror Story: Roanoke (FX)

Ash vs. Evil Dead (Starz)

The Exorcist (Fox)

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC)

Teen Wolf (MTV)

The Vampire Diaries (The CW)

The Walking Dead (AMC)

Best Action/Thriller Television Series:

Animal Kingdom (TNT)

Bates Motel (A&E)

Designated Survivor (ABC)

The Librarians (TNT)

Mr. Robot (USA)

Riverdale (The CW)

Underground (WGN America)

Best Superhero Adaptation Television Series:

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (ABC)

Arrow (The CW)

Flash, The (The CW)

Gotham (Fox)

Legion (FX)

Supergirl (The CW)

Best Presentation on Television:

11.22.63 (Hulu)

Channel Zero (SyFy)

Doctor Who: The Return of Dr. Mysterio (BBC America)

Mars (National Geographic)

The Night Manager (AMC)

Rats (Discovery Channel)

Best New Media Television Series:

Bosch (Amazon)

Marvel’s Daredevil (Netflix)

Marvel’s Luke Cage (Netflix)

The Man in the High Castle (Amazon)

A Series of Unfortunate Events (Netflix)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Best Actor on a Television Series:

Bruce Campbell “Ash vs. Evil Dead” (Starz)

Mike Colter “Marvel’s Luke Cage” (Netflix)

Charlie Cox “Marvel’s Daredevil” (Netflix)

Grant Gustin “The Flash” (The CW)

Sam Heughan “Outlander” (Starz)

Freddie Highmore “Bates Motel” (A&E)

Andrew Lincoln “The Walking Dead” (AMC)

Best Actress on a Television Series:

Melissa Benoist “Supergirl” (The CW)

Caitriona Balfe “Outlander” (Starz)

Kim Dickens “Fear the Walking Dead” (AMC)

Vera Farmiga “Bates Motel” (A&E)

Lena Headey “Game of Thrones” (HBO)

Sarah Paulson “American Horror Story: Roanoke” (FX)

Winona Ryder “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Best Supporting Actor on a Television Series:

Linden Ashby “Teen Wolf” (MTV)

Mehcad Brooks “Supergirl” (The CW)

Kit Harrington “Game of Thrones” (HBO)

Ed Harris “Westworld” (HBO)

Lee Majors “Ash vs. Evil Dead” (Starz)

Norman Reedus “The Walking Dead” (AMC)

Jeffrey Wright “Westworld” (HBO)

Best Supporting Actress on a Television Series:

Kathy Bates “American Horror Story: Roanoke” (FX)

Danai Gurira “The Walking Dead” (AMC)

Melissa McBride “The Walking Dead” (AMC)

Thandie Newton “Westworld” (HBO)

Candice Patton “The Flash” (The CW)

Adina Porter “American Horror Story: Roanoke” (FX)

Evan Rachel Wood “Westworld” (HBO)

Best Younger Actor on a Television Series:

K.J. Apa “Riverdale” (The CW)

Millie Bobby Brown “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Max Charles “The Strain” (FX)

Alicia Debnam-Carey “Fear the Walking Dead” (AMC)

Lorenzo James Henrie “Fear the Walking Dead” (AMC)

Chandler Riggs “The Walking Dead” (AMC)

Best Guest Performance on a Television Series:

Ian Bohen “Teen Wolf” (MTV)

Tyler Hoechlin “Supergirl” (The CW)

Anthony Hopkins “Westworld” (HBO)

Leslie Jordan “American Horror Story: Roanoke” (FX)

Jeffrey Dean Morgan “The Walking Dead” (AMC)

Dominique Pinon “Outlander” (Starz)

Best Animated Series or Film on Television:

Bojack Horseman (Netflix)

Family Guy (Fox)

The Little Prince (Netflix)

The Simpsons (Fox)

Star Wars: Rebels (Disney XD)

Trollhunters