Viola Davis has won the SAG Award for supporting actress for “Fences” and Mahershala Ali took the supporting actor trophy for “Moonlight.”

Davis won the award — announced Sunday at the Shrine Auditorium — over Naomie Harris for “Midnight,” Nicole Kidman for “Lion,” Octavia Spencer for “Hidden Figures” and Michelle Williams for “Manchester by the Sea.”

Ali topped Jeff Bridges for “Hell or High Water,” Hugh Grant for “Florence Foster Jenkins,” Lucas Hedges for “Manchester by the Sea,” and Dev Patel for “Lion.”

“Orange Is the New Black” has won the comedy ensemble trophy for the third straight year. The series topped “The Big Bang Theory,” “Black-ish,” “Veep” and “Modern Family,” which won for four years before “Orange Is the New Black” started its streak.

The evening was punctuated with an array of verbal attacks on President Donald Trump’s ban on refugees and citizens from seven predominately Muslim countries from entering the United States. “What unites us is stronger that what divides us,” said “Orange Is the New Black” actress Taylor Schilling in her acceptance.

“This immigrant ban is a blemish and it is unAmerican,” said Julia Louis-Dreyfuss, who won the actress trophy for comedy series for “Veep” for the second time.

Loius-Dreyfuss defeated Lily Tomlin and Jane Fonda for Netflix’s “Grace and Frankie, Ellie Kemper for “The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” and Uzo Aduba for “Orange Is the New Black,” who won the last two trophies. Louis-Dreyfuss won in 2014.

William H. Macy won the actor in a comedy series for “Shameless” and offered thanks to Trump for making his Frank Gallagher seem normal.

Sarah Paulson won the best actress for TV movie or limited series for “The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story.” In her acceptance, she asked that people donate to the American Civil Liberties Union, calling it a “vital” organization.

Bryan Cranston took the best actor award in the TV movie or limited series category for his portrayal of Lyndon Baines Johnson in “All the Way.” In his acceptance, he said that he’s often asked what advice Johnson would provide Trump and said he’d be supportive, then add something that he often said, “Just don’t piss in the soup that all of us gotta eat.”