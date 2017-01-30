Emma Stone has won the SAG Award for Best Actress for her memorable portrayal of a struggling but savvy actress in the musical comedy-drama “La La Land.”

Stone won the award Sunday night near the end of ceremonies at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles. She topped Amy Adams for “Arrival,” Emily Blunt for “The Girl on the Train,” Natalie Portman for “Jackie,” and Meryl Streep for “Florence Foster Jenkins.”

Upon accepting the Actor, Stone praised her fellow nominees, saying, “you are the greatest and your talent and intelligence are mind-blowing.”

Stone was nominated for an Academy Award for the role along with Portman, Streep, Isabelle Huppert for “Elle” and Ruth Negga for “Loving.” She won the Golden Globe on Jan. 8 in the Best Actress in a comedy/musical.

“La La Land” follows Stone’s character Mia Dolan and Ryan Gosling’s musician Sebastian Wilder as they fall in and out of love amid the backdrop of a somewhat idealized modern-day Los Angeles.

“Ryan, you’re the best. That’s just the truth,” Stone told her costar.

Stone mentioned in her speech that she occasionally feels insecure about what she does but was cut off as the broadcast ran long. She said backstage that she shared the concerns about President Donald Trump.

“We have to speak up against injustice and kick some ass,” she said. “Staying silent only helps the oppressor.”

The SAG Award for Best Actress has been a strong predictor of Oscar sentiment with the last four SAG winners going on to take the Oscar, including Brie Larson last year for “Room.” The Academy last diverged in 2012 when Streep won for “The Iron Lady” after Viola Davis took the SAG trophy for “The Help.”

Stone was nominated two years ago for an Academy Award for best supporting actress for the role of a recovering drug addict and the daughter of Michael Keaton’s title character in 2014’s “Birdman.” She was part of the ensemble casts of “The Help” and “Birdman,” both which won SAG cast awards.