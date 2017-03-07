The 24th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards have been set for Jan. 21, 2018, and will be simulcast live on TNT and TBS.

The SAG Awards are the first major awards show to announce a 2018 date. Longtime executive producer Kathy Connell made the announcement Tuesday.

This year’s awards show drew more than 5 million viewers on TNT and TBS with increases of more than 50% among adults 18-49, more than 45% among adults 18-34 and more than 33% among total viewers.

Submissions for nomination will open on July 10 and close on Oct. 23. The separate film and television nominating committees of 2,500 dues-current SAG-AFTRA members each will be randomly drawn on March 13.

Nominations will be announced on Dec. 13. Final voting will take place between Dec. 19 and Jan. 19.

Although SAG and AFTRA merged in 2012, the awards show has opted to keep the name as the SAG Awards. Ballots were sent this year to 121,546 SAG-AFTRA members.

The SAG Awards have the unique feature of presenting an ensemble cast award for feature films, won this year by “Hidden Figures.” The best actor winners were Denzel Washington for “Fences” and Emma Stone for “La La Land” while the supporting actor trophies went to Mahershala Ali for “Moonlight” and Viola Davis for “Fences.”

“Stranger Things” won the TV drama series award and “Orange Is the New Black” took the comedy series award.

